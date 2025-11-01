Donald Trump has reportedly proposed a travel ban on countries, which could impact nations set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, restrictions could create complications for affected teams

FIFA may need to consider alternative solutions to ensure all qualified nations can participate without travel issues

One country may be barred from participating in the 2026 World Cup in the United States due to its inclusion on President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban list.

Trump, who returned to office as the 47th US President in January after defeating Kamala Harris in the election, has prioritised immigration policies, including suspending entry for undocumented immigrants.

According to the New York Times, his administration has drafted a list of 43 countries facing various levels of travel restrictions, with the majority being African nations.

The list reportedly categorises countries into full visa bans, partial or strict visa suspensions, and nations given 60 days to address concerns before facing potential restrictions.

Many of the fully banned nations have already been eliminated from World Cup qualifying, such as Afghanistan and North Korea.

Country could be blocked from playing at 2026 World Cup

However, Iran, which recently secured qualification, is among the nations listed, potentially complicating their participation in the tournament.

The Asian country secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup after Mehdi Taremi netted twice in a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, 25th March, per ESPN.

The Inter Milan striker netted his second goal in the 83rd minute in Tehran, securing the crucial point Iran needed to qualify for their fourth consecutive World Cup and seventh overall.

Several African nations still in World Cup contention—such as Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Burkina Faso—fall under the partial ban category.

In South America, Venezuela is the only country facing a full visa ban, potentially impacting their qualification hopes if they advance.

Other countries facing full visa bans are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen

What could FIFA do next?

The 2026 World Cup is not solely being hosted by the United States, as Mexico and Canada are also set to stage several matches.

This opens the possibility of a resolution that would allow nations affected by travel restrictions, such as Iran, to play their group-stage matches and beyond in either Mexico or Canada.

However, there has been no official indication that FIFA is considering such an arrangement.

The 2025 Champions Trophy cricket tournament offers a potential precedent for FIFA.

Due to political tensions, India refused to play in host nation Pakistan, and the ICC allowed them to play their matches in Dubai instead.

India went on to win the tournament, defeating New Zealand in the final.

While FIFA has yet to comment on any potential workarounds, similar adjustments could be explored to ensure that all qualified teams can participate in the tournament.

However, it remains to be seen whether FIFA would be willing to relocate matches or implement alternative measures to accommodate affected nations.

FIFA threatens to ban African country

YEN.com,gh earlier reported that FIFA has warned an African nation that it could face suspension from international football and the 2026 World Cup due to government interference.

The football governing body issued an official letter, emphasising the need for the country’s football association to operate independently.

Source: YEN.com.gh