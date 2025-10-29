A Ghanaian man listed Asian and Oceanic countries that allow visa-free entry for Ghanaian passport holders

The Ghanaian man highlighted countries like the Philippines, Singapore, and Micronesia, each offering a 30-day stay

He also mentioned Bangladesh, Kiribati, and Fiji, granting visa-free access for up to 90 days and 4 months

A Ghanaian man took to social media to list the names of countries in Asia and Oceania that allow holders of a Ghanaian passport to visit without a visa.

Some of these Asian countries allow no-visa entry due to strong diplomatic ties, economic benefits such as tourism and trade, and mutual security agreements.

A Ghanaian man lists visa-free countries in Asia that one can visit with a Ghanaian passport.

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, identified as Dr Ben, while listing the Asian countries that welcome Ghanaians with no visa, also mentioned the maximum lengths of stay that are allocated.

Ghanaian man lists visa-free Asian countries

Visa-free policies are often based on reciprocity, where a country grants visa-free access to another country's citizens in return for the same treatment. This indicates a high degree of trust and partnership between the two nations.

Some of the countries he mentioned were the Philippines and Singapore, which each offer a maximum of 30 days. He also added Micronesia, a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean, with the same 30-day maximum visit.

He mentioned Asian countries such as Bangladesh and Kiribati, which grant Ghanaian passport holders a maximum stay of 90 days each. For Fiji, he disclosed 4 months.

YEN.com.gh confirms the report of the Ghanaian man according to the desk of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Watch the video below to discover which two other countries in Asia are visa-free for Ghanaian passport holders:

