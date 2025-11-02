The Xabi Alonso Effect: Real Madrid Rewrite History with Record-Breaking Start
Xabi Alonso’s reign at Real Madrid continues to gather momentum, with the Spanish giants reaching a stunning milestone that has sent ripples across Europe.
After another commanding victory, Los Blancos have extended their stunning run of form this season, a start that’s drawing comparisons to some of the most dominant eras in the club’s history.
According to Madrid Universal, Alonso's remarkable run marks Real Madrid’s strongest opening to a campaign since the 1961–62 season, making it the second-best start in the club’s 123-year history.
Alonso’s tactical brilliance and his ability to blend youth with experience have transformed Madrid into a powerhouse once again, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe of his impact.
Alonso enters Real Madrid history books
Following their 2-0 triumph over Valencia on Saturday, November 1, Los Blancos have now registered 13 wins and just one defeat in 14 official games this season, their best start in over 60 years.
To find a similar start, one must rewind to the era of Miguel Muñoz’s legendary team, which featured icons like Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás, and Francisco Gento. That squad stormed to both the La Liga and Copa del Generalísimo titles, setting standards that have lasted generations, as noted by Real Madrid News.
Now, Alonso’s Madrid side is drawing comparisons with those golden years. His team’s intensity, balance, and control have been nothing short of extraordinary, combining solid defense with creative flair in midfield.
Stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, and Rodrygo have all flourished under the former Liverpool and Real Sociedad boss, who has brought a refreshing identity to the Bernabéu.
The only Madrid side to ever begin a season better was the 1928–29 squad, who went unbeaten with 13 wins and a draw in Spain’s first-ever La Liga campaign. That team, however, finished second to Barcelona, a reminder that early dominance doesn’t guarantee silverware. Still, Alonso’s side is aiming to go one better by securing domestic and European glory.
Fresh off an El Clásico win and sitting comfortably atop La Liga, this Real Madrid team looks every bit ready to challenge on all fronts. With Alonso steering the ship, the club’s dreams of another golden era no longer feel distant as Los Blancos aim for the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL).
Alonso's charges travel to Anfield to take on Premier League champions Liverpool on November 4 during Matchday Four of the 2025/26 UCL.
Xabi Alonso sets new Real Madrid record
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Xabi Alonso had already begun carving his name into Real Madrid’s storied history books when he led the club to an impressive string of victories in his opening six La Liga games of the campaign.
His flawless start showcased his tactical brilliance and composure, and hinted at the birth of a new golden era under his leadership at the Santiago Bernabéu.
