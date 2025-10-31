Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez believes Kylian Mbappé’s electric form could make him football’s next dominant force

The French superstar’s stunning performances in La Liga, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup have placed him above his peers

Fans, however, remain divided, some hailing him as unstoppable, others cautioning that it’s too soon to call him the best

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez reportedly believes Kylian Mbappé is on track to claim the 2026 Ballon d’Or if he continues his current form.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to the 2025/26 season, dazzling in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Despite growing hype from fans and pundits about his Ballon d’Or chances, Pérez insists his focus remains on team success over personal awards.

Perez prioritises team glory over personal awards

Inside the Madrid hierarchy, there’s a belief that team achievements pave the way for individual success. After last year’s Ballon d’Or disappointment, which many at the Bernabeu felt unfairly overlooked Vinicius Jr, Perez is reportedly paying closer attention to The Best FIFA Football Awards, believing Mbappe could triumph there as well, as noted by Madrid Universal.

According to Transfermarkt, so far this season, the French forward has recorded an impressive 15 goals and 2 assists across La Liga, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup — numbers that underline his explosive start.

Mbappe thriving as Madrid’s main man

Those close to Mbappe, however, are urging patience. The season is long, and consistency will be key. Still, there’s a growing sense within the club that the 26-year-old has finally reached the peak of his powers.

Since joining his dream club, Mbappe’s confidence has soared. He has quickly become a leader in the dressing room, embracing the pressure that comes with wearing the famous white shirt and delivering week after week.

Perez reportedly views Mbappe’s mentality and professionalism as just as impressive as his statistics. And if the Frenchman continues to inspire Real Madrid’s push for trophies, few would bet against him lifting football’s most prestigious individual honour next year, and bringing the Ballon d’Or back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans react to Mbappe's Ballon d'Or chances

In the meantime, Florentino Perez’s bold statement has sparked huge discussion among Real Madrid supporters online. Many fans believe Mbappe’s form makes him the clear favourite for next year’s Ballon d’Or, while others caution that consistency and trophies will ultimately decide his fate.

“Mbappe is finally showing why Madrid fought so hard to sign him. If he keeps this up, the Ballon d’Or is his to lose.” — Carlos Mendez

“Florentino might be right. Mbappe looks unstoppable this season. He’s scoring, assisting, and leading like a true Galactico.” — Rafael Ortiz

“As long as Madrid win trophies, the awards will come naturally. Mbappe deserves it, but he needs to keep his focus.” — Lucia Fernandez

“Vinicius was robbed last year. Hopefully this time, justice is served and a Madrid player gets it.” — Diego Ramos

2026 Ballon d'Or favourites

