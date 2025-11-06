The 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) final sparked light-hearted banter across social media after Mfantsipim School successfully defended their title

The Kwabotwe Boys triumphed over city rivals St. Augustine’s College and Santasi-based Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) in a thrilling contest

Football fans joined the conversation, trolling two-time finalist Stephen Baah and OWASS while drawing humorous football-style comparisons to the academic showdown

Mfantsipim Senior High School have been crowned champions of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz after a pulsating final against St. Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware Senior High School on Thursday, November 6.

The Cape Coast giants, known for their Red and Black colours, stormed to victory with 56 points, leaving Augusco in second place with 42 and OWASS a distant third on 29.

The much-anticipated “Clash of the Titans” lived up to its billing, as all three schools delivered an enthralling display of intellect and composure from the first round to the last.

Mfantsipim started strongly, lost its lead in the second round, but reclaimed it in the third and never looked back.

By the riddle stage, they had widened the gap beyond reach, sealing yet another glorious chapter in their NSMQ history.

The energy inside the hall was electric, with fans cheering every correct answer as the finalists battled for supremacy.

For Augusco, the chase proved too steep, while OWASS once again watched their long title drought extend, having last lifted the trophy in 2002.

Football fans troll OWASS, Stephen Baah

Opoku Ware’s hopes had largely rested on star contestant Stephen Baah, who has been their talisman since 2023.

However, his second final in three years ended in heartbreak, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

Social media users, never shy to mix humour with analysis, flooded timelines with jokes, memes, and football-style banter about the Santasi-based high school’s near misses.

Some likened OWASS’ repeated heartbreaks to football clubs known for faltering at the final hurdle.

@Rick_Malcom playfully asked:

“Opoku Ware and Arsenal who dey do bottling job?”

Another user, @firstquarterJB, compared Baah’s persistence to Harry Kane’s years without silverware before moving to Bayern Munich, writing,

“Opusco HarryKane.”

@StigaICE joined in, teasing:

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the Santasi Arsenal. None of their students were born when they last won the NSMQ IYKYK.”

Others jokingly dubbed Baah the “Santasi Lamine Yamal,” applauding his brilliance even in defeat.

Beyond the humour, there was genuine admiration for Stephen’s consistency, intelligence, and composure.

Many described him as one of the finest contestants in recent memory, whose efforts embodied perseverance despite the outcome.

His efforts were even recognised by the competition organisers, who awarded him GHS 5,000 and a plaque.

As Mfantsipim students celebrated through the night in Cape Coast, the final once again showed how the NSMQ has evolved into more than an academic contest.

It is now a cultural spectacle that merges intellect, rivalry, and Ghana’s undying love of competition.

