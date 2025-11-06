Music star Black Sherif has sent a heartfelt message to all three finalists of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

He urged Opoku Ware SHS, Mfantsipim School, and St. Augustine’s College to compete peacefully

Tension for the contest has grown stronger as all three schools have a history of winning and are determined to claim this year’s bragging rights

Music star Black Sherif, also known as Blakoo, has extended his best wishes to all finalists of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

In a video shared by JoyNews, the official media partner of the quiz, the Ghanaian music icon added his voice to motivate the brilliant students ahead of the grand finale.

“Salute my finalists. I love you so much, and I want to congratulate you,” he said warmly.

“I am proud of you, and I know your friends and families are too.”

Encouraging them further, Black Sherif added, “Whether you carry the trophy or not, you are champions. Today is a good day to celebrate and go home peacefully.”

OWASS chants prayers ahead of NSMQ final

As the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) draws near, Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) has turned to prayer, seeking divine favour before the contest begins in a few minutes.

Hoping to claim their third national title, the Kumasi-based school has attracted massive attention online, with videos capturing their fervent prayers and chants spreading across social media.

The spiritual show of unity and faith has drawn admiration from many supporters, who believe the students’ devotion reflects their determination to bring the trophy back to the Ashanti Region.

Opoku Ware SHS will face two formidable rivals, St. Augustine’s College (Augusco) and Mfantsipim School, the defending champions, in what promises to be a thrilling intellectual showdown.

In another development, Dr Jimmy Newton, of the famous 2019 NSMQ-winning team, has predicted an early win for his school in today’s final.

In an interview, YEN.com.gh chanced upon, he expressed the boys’ readiness to bring back the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) trophy to the school.

“The school has to win. Augusco must win,” he exclaimed during the interview.

He further called on fellow old students to troop in today with their full support for their representatives.

“The morale is very important. It’s not just about the knowledge the boys have on stage,” he said, stressing the need for more support as they face the other two titans, who knows, perhaps another win for the ‘Greens.’

Augusco is a two-time champion, having first won in 2007 and again in 2019, as they hope to secure a third win today against the other contestants.

NSMQ final: Augusco, OWASS, Mfantsipim clash today

The NSMQ, over the years, has garnered a massive following, promoting healthy academic competition among top-performing senior high schools (SHSs) in Ghana.

Reaching any stage of the contest has become a bragging right not just for students but also for old students, who often go to great lengths to ensure their alma mater excels in the competition.

This year’s season has come to an end, and today marks the grand finale.

Among the many senior high schools from across the regions of Ghana, three made it to the finals after several rounds of elimination: St. Augustine’s College (Augusco), Opoku Ware SHS (OWASS), and Mfantsipim School (Botwe), the defending champions.

The finals are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. today, November 6, 2025.

Dr Jimmy Newton concluded by commending the organisers of the NSMQ for encouraging and making the study of science and mathematics exciting for students in Ghana.

NSMQ final: OWASS star shares his expectations

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Apemah-Baah, the poster boy for Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz, has spoken ahead of the final.

In a video on the Facebook page of Joy News, the brilliant young student said he felt motivated to win the trophy since many people see him as a role model.

Stephen believes it is only right to serve as a shining example by giving his best in the competition so he can continue to inspire those who look up to him.

