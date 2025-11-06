Only four loyal OWASS students stayed in the school auditorium till the end of the NSMQ Grand Finale

Mfantsipim School won the 2025 NSMQ with 56 points, followed by St. Augustine’s College with 42, and OWASS with 29

The scene at the OWASS auditorium left many emotional, as it captured the pain of defeat and the power of true loyalty

It was a sad evening at Opoku Ware School as hundreds of its students converged in their school auditorium to watch the 2025 NSMQ Grand Finale live from the University of Cape Coast.

When school spirit faded, only four OWASS students remained during the painful NSMQ loss. Image credit: NSMQGhana/X

Source: Twitter

The atmosphere was electric at the start of the contest, with the hall packed with students draped in their uniform, shouting victory chants and clapping at each correct answer made by their contestants, Stephen Baah and John Kusi. Confidence abounded in the air as OWASS hoped to bring the trophy home.

As the rounds progressed, it became a painful competition to watch. Mfantsipim dominated, always leading, while St. Augustine's College followed closely. The scores began to move further away from OWASS, with Mfantsipim ending 56-42-29 against Augustine's and OWASS, respectively.

Four loyal OWASS students stood till end

Reality began to sink in, and a once boisterous OWASS auditorium fell silent. Some students buried their faces in the palms of their hands while others quietly excused themselves from the hall.

By the last round, what had been a sea of people in the hall had dispersed, leaving just four faithful students who would not abandon their team.

They stood still, watching in pain but with pride, as their contestants fought until the final question. When the contest ended, Stephen and John sat in disappointment, knowing they had given their all, even as support around them faded.

The scene quickly went viral online, with many praising the four who remained-actually termed the “true definition of loyalty.” Others have expressed deep sympathy for the contestants and the emotional weight they carried for their school.

OWASS may have failed to take this year's trophy, but their story in that auditorium remains a lasting reminder that real support is proven not in times of glory but in those of defeat.

Stephen Apemah Baah sad after NSMQ loss

It was yet another upset for Stephen Apemah-Baah after Opoku Ware School once again fell short in the final of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

This comes after Mfantsipim Senior High School emerged as the winners of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz.

An emotional moment, which has since gone viral, captured his sad facial expression after the quiz ended. The brilliant young student was enveloped in sorrow as the quiz mistress mentioned the final scores.

Primetime Limited, organisers of the event, celebrated his achievement in the NSMQ by presenting him with an award recognising his accomplishment and making it to the finals on two occasions. He was given a cash prize of 5,000 cedis.

Mfantsipim wins NSMQ. Photo credit: @NSMQ Ghanna/X, @Joy News/Facebook

Source: UGC

Mfantsipim’s NSMQ triumph sparks mixed public reactions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the much-anticipated grand finale of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz took place on November 6, 2025.

The contest featured three top schools competing for the enviable trophy; however, at the end of the contest.

Mfantsipim's victory triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians, as some were happy while others were not.

Source: YEN.com.gh