Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has secured an academic milestone in the United States

The 27-year-old from Nanumba village has been touted as one of the fastest rising sprinters from the West African country

The former student of Al-Azhariya SHS was recently named Male Athlete of the Year at the 2025 Stampede of Champions

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is not just sprinting his way to Olympic glory on the tracks; he's doing so with a degree in hand from the classroom.

The Ghanaian speedster has just graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in communications. Photo credit: villageboy.oly/Instagram.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu graduates from University of South Florida

The 27-year-old former Al-Azhariya SHS student in Kumasi, Tafo, has proven that chasing academic goals can go hand in hand with elite-level sprinting.

To mark the achievement, Saminu took to TikTok, sharing a proud moment in his graduation gown while flashing his hard-earned graduation rings.

Accompanied by the caption, “Alhamdulilah, Bachelor's in Science Degree booked”, the post radiated both humility and triumph.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu named 2025 Male Athlete of the Year

This academic milestone is just the latest in what’s been a standout year for the Ghanaian.

He was recently named Male Athlete of the Year at the 2025 Stampede of Champions in April, a recognition that reflects his impact on the track for the University of South Florida.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu's athletics records

Saminu has been the heartbeat of USF's track program. Over the past year, he has set new benchmarks both indoors and outdoors, per Gousfbaulls.com.

His exploits earned him the Top Individual Performance award, thanks to the qualifying times that punched his ticket to the Paris Olympics.

During the indoor season, he was named a First Team All-American in the 60m dash, a title reserved for athletes in the top echelons of college athletics in the United States.

Earlier this month, he lit up the track with a wind-assisted sprint in the 100 metres, clocking 9.87 seconds, the fastest time in the NCAA this season, per TFRRS.

With a personal best of 10.02 seconds in the 100m and 20.12 seconds in the 200m, Saminu is inching closer to that elusive sub-10-second club.

What lies ahead for Saminu?

While many talented sprinters have emerged in the past, Saminu’s blend of academic focus, athletic discipline, and mental sharpness sets him apart.

Now, with a degree secured and form peaking at the right time, the sprinter has his sights firmly on shining at major events coming up in the year.

