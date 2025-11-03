Stephen Apemah Kofi Baah made history by representing Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ from Form 1 to Form 3, a rare achievement in the competition’s history

In 2022, Stephen won the Presidential Independence Day Award, and in 2025, he emerged winner of the senior category at the Mathleticus Math Tournament

Stephen's brilliance, consistency, and leadership have made him a national inspiration, with many calling for his legacy to be honoured at Opoku Ware School

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Opoku Ware SHS student Stephen Apemah Kofi Baah has become a household name in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), being recognised as one of the most gifted and consistent contestants in the history of the competition.

Stephen Baah, the Owass prodigy who carried his school’s NSMQ dreams from form one to form three despite senior contestants. Image credit:NSMQGhana, Junior Science and Mathematics

Source: Twitter

His story is not just about brilliance, but also about discipline, consistency, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Stephen Apemah, as a fresh Form 1 student at Opoku Ware School (OWASS), made history by contesting in the NSMQ.

Stephen's rare three-year NSMQ journey inspires many

Despite joining when his seniors were in SHS 2 and 3, he was still the chosen one and was prepared for the challenge, which was rare in the competition, where contestants are usually in SHS 3.

Against all odds, Stephen Kofi Baah Apemah stood out in the competition, going up against final-year students from top schools.

His remarkable display of immense knowledge in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology immediately caught national attention. At just 16 years old and in Form 1, he led OWASS to the Grand Finale.

Stephen’s rise didn’t stop there. He made a comeback in Form 2, once again representing OWASS and helping the team advance impressively through the stages of the competition, even though they didn’t make it to the Grand Finale.

His consistent efforts year after year showcased his dedication, a trait that sets him apart from the rest.

In 2025, Kofi Baah made his return in his final year of high school and led OWASS for the third time, completing a rare three-year streak at the national level, an achievement that solidified his legendary status in the NSMQ community.

Stephen’s brilliance shines beyond the NSMQ stage

Beyond the NSMQ stage, Stephen has an impressive list of accolades to his name. He won the Presidential Independence Day Award in 2022 for his outstanding performance in the BECE and later emerged as the senior category winner at the Mathleticus Math Tournament in 2025.

These honours highlight not just his academic strength but also his ability to dominate across multiple national competitions.

His consistency from Form 1 to Form 3, coupled with a couple of awards, makes him stand out. Many believe his brilliance deserves to be immortalised, perhaps even with a statue at Opoku Ware School, as a symbol of what true academic greatness looks like.

Why Stephen Baah will win

Stephen Baah’s unmatched experience and composure after three consecutive years of NSMQ participation give him a decisive edge.

His deep understanding of mathematics and science, combined with his leadership and teamwork with John Kusi, makes OWASS one of the most balanced and confident teams heading into the finale.

Having already led his school to the grand finale as a Form 1 student, Stephen’s maturity, accuracy, and ability to perform under pressure position him as the key factor that could secure Opoku Ware School the trophy this year.

Mfantsipim School secures final spot in NSMQ, Mankranso SHS express disappointment. Photo credit: National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook, @Joy News/YouTube

Source: Facebook

Mfantsipim edge through as Mankranso bow out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School secured a final spot in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Mankranso SHS expressed their disappointment after exiting the competition at the semi-final stage despite aiming higher.

Mfantsipim School hope to win the trophy for the second consecutive time, and they are looking really promising with their performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh