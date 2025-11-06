The much-anticipated grand finale of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz took place on November 6, 2025

The contest saw three top schools contesting for the enviable trophy; however, at the end of the contest

Mfantsipim's victory has triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians, as some are happy, while others are not

Mfantsipim Senior High School has once again proven its superiority in Science and Maths education by winning the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz.

This comes after it defeated its contenders, St. Augustine's College and Opoku Ware School, in the finals. At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim School had 56 points, St. Augustine's had 40, and Opoku Ware had 29 points.

Mfantsipim wins NSMQ.

A video from the various campuses of the competing schools showed students of Mfantsipim in a celebratory mood, whereas their counterparts at St. Augustine's and OWASS were enveloped in sorrow.

Mfantsipim School has now won the trophy four times.

