Mohammed Kudus has joined the conversation on one of Ghana’s most debated football questions: who is the greatest Ghanaian player of all time?

From Baba Yara and Rev. Osei Kofi to Mohammed Polo, Abedi Ayew Pele, and Michael Essien, Ghana has long been a breeding ground for extraordinary football talent

Kudus remains a doubt for Tottenham’s highly anticipated Premier League showdown against Manchester United on Saturday, November 8, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus has finally shared his thoughts on one of football’s most heated debates: who truly deserves the title of the greatest of all time.

But this time, the question wasn’t about Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. It was about Ghana.

Mohammed bypasses Gyan and Abedi Pele to name Ghana's football GOAT. Photos by Laurence Griffiths, Vince Mignott/MB Media and Neal Simpson - PA Image.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus reveals Ghana's GOAT

When asked to name the greatest Ghanaian player ever, the 25-year-old didn’t hesitate.

“There’s a few, but I will say Essien,” Kudus told TNT Sports.

For Kudus, the choice was simple. Growing up in Nima, he witnessed the rise of Michael Essien, the powerhouse midfielder who dominated Europe with his energy, drive, and elegance.

Essien, affectionately known as “The Bison,” represented everything a Ghanaian footballer could dream of being.

Watch the video:

Between 2004 and 2012, Essien set the standard for excellence. Though he never lifted the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or the African Footballer of the Year award, his influence stretched far beyond trophies.

He played a crucial role in Ghana’s historic first-ever World Cup qualification in 2006 and is one of only two Ghanaian players ever to receive a Ballon d'Or nomination.

At club level, Essien’s journey from Olympique Lyon to Chelsea transformed him into one of Africa’s most decorated players.

Michael Essien is considered one of the iconic players from Africa to ever play for Chelsea. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

With the Blues, he conquered both England and Europe, winning Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the coveted UEFA Champions League.

His leadership, versatility, and consistency made him a legend not just in Ghana but across the continent.

Watch a compilation of Essien's performance at Chelsea:

Kudus’ choice is bound to stir debate among Ghanaian fans. Some will argue for Abedi Pele’s artistry, Tony Yeboah’s goals, or Asamoah Gyan’s longevity.

Others will point to the brilliance of Baba Yara, Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, and Mohammed Polo, all of whom left indelible marks on Ghanaian football.

But that’s the beauty of the GOAT conversation: it’s never settled.

Every generation has its hero, and every fan has a reason. Kudus’ answer, though, offers a glimpse into what inspires today’s stars: hard work, humility, and impact beyond the pitch.

Will Kudus play against Man United?

Meanwhile, the Tottenham star is nursing a knock he picked up in Spurs’ 1–0 defeat to Chelsea.

He missed their midweek Champions League win over FC Copenhagen but could make a return soon.

“Kudus is touch and go for tomorrow, we’ll see,” coach Thomas Frank told reporters ahead of their clash with Manchester United, as cited by The Standard.

Kudus receives high praise from teammate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus earned high praise from his Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Micky van de Ven.

Since joining the North London club this summer, the Black Stars playmaker has been one of their standout performers.

Source: YEN.com.gh