2025 saw shocking losses in football, from European stars like Diogo Jota to African legends like Emmanuel Kundé

Promising young talents such as Zeben Ramos tragically passed away, leaving fans in disbelief.

Legendary players like Denis Law and Wilberforce Mfum left lasting legacies that will never be forgotten

Every year, football fans around the globe celebrate the stories of triumph, talent, and inspiration that define the beautiful game.

But 2025 has also been a year of deep sorrow, a year that forced the football community to pause, reflect, and remember.

In this special tribute, YEN.com.gh honours ten players whose passing left a powerful void in stadiums, locker rooms, and hearts.

From current stars to legendary figures, each one brought something unique to the pitch and to the sport’s rich history.

1. Diogo Jota (Portugal)

The football world was stunned by the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, the fleet-footed Portuguese forward whose goals and relentless work rate made him a fan favourite at Liverpool and a regular for Portugal.

Jota’s untimely death in a road accident in July 2025 sent shockwaves through club and international circles, prompting tributes from teammates, rivals, and supporters who admired both his on-field bravery and off-field warmth, as noted by Liverpool's official website.

2. Peter Rufai (Nigeria)

Next up is Peter Rufai, Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper who guarded the posts for the Super Eagles during their golden 1990s era. Fondly nicknamed “Dodo Mayana,” Rufai passed away in July 2025 after a short illness, according to ESPN.

Known for his agility and leadership, he represented Nigeria at two World Cups and was instrumental in their 1994 AFCON triumph. His death marked the end of an era for African goalkeeping royalty.

3. Emmanuel Kundé (Cameroon)

Following that is Emmanuel Kundé, one of Cameroon’s most respected defenders. A member of the iconic 1990 World Cup squad that reached the quarterfinals, Kundé was known for his composure and leadership at the back.

He passed away in May 2025, leaving behind a lasting legacy as one of Africa’s football pioneers. His crucial penalty in the 1988 AFCON final remains etched in history.

4. Denis Law (Scotland)

Moving on, football lost another legend early in 2025, Denis Law, one-third of Manchester United’s legendary “Holy Trinity” alongside George Best and Bobby Charlton. The Scottish striker passed away in January after a long battle with illness.

Known for his acrobatic goals and fiery passion, Law remains one of United’s greatest-ever players. Tributes from Old Trafford to Aberdeen highlighted how deeply he influenced generations of fans.

5. Doris Fitschen (Germany)

Next up is Doris Fitschen, a trailblazer in women’s football. The German star, who helped lay the foundation for her country’s dominance in the women’s game, died in March 2025.

Fitschen was known for her composure, leadership, and contributions to growing the women’s game globally. Her passing reminded fans that true greatness isn’t defined by gender, but by impact.

6. Jorge Bolaño (Colombia)

Following that is Jorge Eladio Bolaño, the elegant Colombian midfielder who shone for Atlético Junior and Parma. He passed away suddenly in April 2025. Known for his passing vision and calmness under pressure, Bolaño represented Colombia at the 1998 World Cup.

Fans across South America mourned his death, recalling his grace both on and off the pitch.

7. Wilberforce Mfum (Ghana)

Next is Wilberforce Mfum, one of Ghana’s early football icons. The former Asante Kotoko striker passed away in May 2025 at age 87. Nicknamed “The Bulldozer” for his power and precision, Mfum scored crucial goals that helped Ghana win early continental titles.

His death marked the loss of a national treasure and a true pioneer of Ghanaian football.

8. John Clark (Scotland)

Moving on, John Clark, one of Celtic’s famous Lisbon Lions, died in June 2025. Clark played a key role in Celtic’s historic 1967 European Cup win and later served the club as a coach and kit man for over five decades.

His quiet leadership and loyalty to the Hoops made him a beloved figure among the Celtic faithful.

9. Uriah Rennie (England)

Next up is Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, who passed away in June 2025. Rennie broke barriers in English football with his professionalism and calm authority, officiating hundreds of top-flight matches.

His death was mourned across the football community, with tributes highlighting how he inspired future generations of referees.

10. Zeben Ramos (Spain)

Finally, we remember Zebensui “Zeben” Ramos, the promising young defender from Las Palmas, who tragically died in June 2025 following a car accident. Just 23, Ramos had been tipped for a bright future in La Liga.

His death shocked Spanish football, serving as a heartbreaking reminder of how fragile life can be.

Remembering Ghanaian Football Icons Lost in 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted a list of Ghanaian football figures who passed away in 2025, including legendary striker Wilberforce Mfum and midfielder Francis Nana Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

Their contributions to Ghanaian football left lasting legacies remembered by fans nationwide.

