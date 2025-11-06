Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus has received glowing praise from his Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Micky van de Ven

The Black Stars playmaker has been one of the standout performers for the North London side since joining the club in the summer

Kudus is expected to make his return to action in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester United

Mohammed Kudus has earned high praise from teammate Micky van de Ven, who hailed the Ghanaian star as an “unbelievable” player after his impressive start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder has been a revelation since making the move from East to North London, dazzling fans with his creativity and instinctive link-up play.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates with Micky van de Ven after the latter's goal against Everton on October 26, 2025. Photo by Carl Recine.

Kudus’ influence has been felt throughout the squad, with his versatility making him one of Thomas Frank’s most trusted players this season.

Though he missed Spurs’ recent Champions League 4-0 thumping of FC Copenhagen due to a minor knock, his absence was deeply felt by both fans and teammates.

Kudus receives 'unbelievable' praise from Spurs teammate

“Mohammed Kudus is an unbelievable player, and we missed him in the game against Copenhagen,” van de Ven told Telecom Asia after the match.

Despite Kudus sitting out, Tottenham cruised to their third group-stage victory of the campaign, arresting their two-game losing streak across all competitions, according to BBC Sport.

Yet van de Ven admitted he is eager to see his teammate back in action for the club’s crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester United on Saturday, November 8.

“Hopefully he will be fit for us at the weekend against Manchester United. He’s an important player for us, and I don’t know the details of his absence, but hopefully he should be back for us,” he added.

Kudus’ performance and stats at Spurs

His ability to glide past defenders, create chances, and find teammates in tight spaces has brought a new dimension to Spurs’ attacking rhythm.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nima-born playmaker has registered five goal contributions in 10 league appearances (one goal and four assists), while his work rate and movement off the ball have made him a constant threat.

Mohammed Kudus in action for Tottenham against Chelsea on November 01, 2025. Photo by Visionhaus.

His seamless integration into Frank’s system has also turned him into a fan favourite, with supporters praising his energy and vision.

Van de Ven, who leads all central defenders in goals across Europe this season, believes Kudus’ presence gives Tottenham an edge.

“He gives us something special in attack,” he said. “His movement and energy lift the whole team. You can see the difference when he plays.”

As Spurs prepare for their highly anticipated clash against the Red Devils, the hope within the camp is that Kudus will recover in time.

His return could prove crucial as Tottenham look to sustain their momentum in both domestic and European competitions, with the Ghanaian playmaker at the heart of their growing ambitions.

