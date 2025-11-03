Mohammed Kudus has suffered a fresh injury concern following Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League

The 25-year-old was notably absent from Spurs’ training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen

Fans, especially Tottenham supporters, believe Kudus may need a well-deserved rest, having featured in nearly every match since the start of the season

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of their UEFA Champions League meeting with FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, November 3.

The influential playmaker missed Monday’s training session after sustaining a knock during the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

Injury Scare for Mohammed Kudus After Chelsea Defeat: Misses Training Ahead of Champions League

Source: Getty Images

Kudus, who has quickly become a fan favourite in North London, endured a subdued display against the Blues.

He struggled to find his rhythm in what was a frustrating outing for both him and his teammates.

Post-match statistics from Sofascore showed he completed only two of five dribbles, won five of eleven duels, and failed to register a single accurate cross.

Despite that, he managed thirteen successful passes in the final third and registered one effort on target but was largely contained by Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Below is a video of the Kudus vs Cucurella showdown:

Kudus suffers injury, misses training ahead of UCL tie

Head coach Thomas Frank confirmed during his pre-match press conference that Kudus was among three players who sat out training, alongside Djed Spence and Lucas Bergvall.

While Lucas suffered a concussion, both Kudus and Spence were reported to have picked up minor knocks.

The manager, however, expressed optimism about their availability for the upcoming Champions League fixture.

"Lucas got a concussion... Djed and Mo have got a knock. They could and should be available," Frank said reassuringly.

Club sources revealed that Kudus’ absence from training was primarily precautionary, with the medical staff keeping a close eye on his recovery to avoid any aggravation before Tuesday’s game.

Injury Scare for Mohammed Kudus After Chelsea Defeat: Misses Training Ahead of Champions League

Source: Getty Images

Kudus' injury sparks concerns

The news of Kudus’ minor injury has sparked concern among Tottenham fans, many of whom believe the Ghanaian deserves a break given his heavy workload this season.

He has featured in almost every match since joining Spurs this summer, contributing four assists and a goal while adding flair and invention to their attacking play.

@BhotspurMj commented:

“Needs a rest probably, too reliant on the guy.”

@0xzwrl84 agreed:

“Needs a rest tbf.”

@BobbyPrica added:

“Hopefully just getting a break. If he’s hurt, our offence offers nothing.”

@kidkidthe1st speculated:

“Probably rest for Man United?”

Tottenham will be hoping Kudus can recover in time to inspire them back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

His creativity and energy have been central to Frank’s system, and his absence, even briefly, would be a major setback ahead of a crucial European night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kudus outmuscles Caicedo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus outmuscled Moises Caicedo in a fierce 50-50 challenge during Tottenham’s clash with Chelsea.

A viral TikTok clip captured the moment the Ghanaian football star showcased his incredible strength, overpowering Caicedo in what has become one of the game’s most talked-about highlights.

Source: YEN.com.gh