Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his absence from the club’s high-profile Premier League clash against Manchester United

In a heartwarming video making rounds online, the 25-year-old explained why he missed the game while interacting with a fellow Ghanaian fan he met in London

Without Kudus, Spurs battled out a thrilling four-goal contest with the Red Devils in Saturday’s early kick-off

Mohammed Kudus has finally cleared the air on why he missed his side’s thrilling 2–2 Premier League draw with Manchester United.

The Ghanaian star was a conspicuous absentee when the team sheet dropped ahead of Saturday's lunchtime fixture.

Though not part of the matchday squad, Kudus was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, casually dressed and watching from the stands as his teammates battled Ruben Amorim’s in-form United side.

Kudus shares a special moment with a Ghanaian fan in London after Tottenham's game against Man United on November 8, 2025. Photo credit: @BlogFrequency/X and Carl Recine/Getty Images.

The visitors struck first through Bryan Mbeumo in the 32nd minute, putting Spurs on the back foot.

Despite struggling to find rhythm for much of the game, Tottenham rallied late on, with Mathys Tel and Richarlison scoring in quick succession to turn the tide.

But their joy was short-lived, as Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt netted deep into stoppage time to level the score at 2–2, according to The Guardian.

Watch the match highlights:

Kudus explains his absence, shares moment with fan

After the game, Kudus became the centre of attention outside the stadium — not for his play, but for a heartfelt exchange with a Ghanaian supporter.

The fan approached him and curiously asked why he had not featured in the match.

At first, Kudus hesitated, then quietly replied in Twi, “Mi yare,” which translates to “I’m not well.”

The two shared a brief hug before the player made his way to his car.

Watch the video:

Prior to the encounter, Tottenham coach Thomas Frank had hinted that Kudus was “touch and go” for the fixture.

The 25-year-old had picked up a knock during Spurs’ 1–0 defeat to Chelsea and was also rested for their midweek Champions League victory over FC Copenhagen.

Kudus to miss Kirin Cup

With his recent setback, Kudus is unlikely to feature in Ghana’s upcoming Kirin Challenge Cup campaign, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

The Black Stars will face Japan on November 14 at the Toyota Stadium before heading to Seoul for a match against South Korea on November 18.

Kudus shows appreciation to Tottenham's fanbase after their 1-0 loss to Chelsea on November 1, 2025. Photo by John Walton/PA Images

For now, the Nima-born playmaker, who earned rave reviews from teammate Micky van de Ven, is expected to use the break to fully recover before Tottenham’s highly anticipated North London derby against Arsenal on November 23 at the Emirates.

Fans will be hoping he returns fit and ready, as his creativity and flair have been vital to Spurs’ strong start this season.

