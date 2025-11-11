Brennan Johnson could lead Tottenham’s attack during Mohammed Kudus’ temporary absence.

Johnson has scored two goals in 11 Premier League appearances, starting just five matches

Ghanaian football expert Mohammed Habib has backed Kudus to recover quickly and continue shining at Spurs

This period offers Johnson a golden opportunity to cement his place in Tottenham’s starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur face a critical period in their Premier League campaign as they prepare for key fixtures while managing the temporary absence of star midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

One player who could seize this opportunity is Brennan Johnson, whose involvement has been limited since Kudus’ arrival.

Brennan Johnson has seen his playing time most impacted since Mohammed Kudus joined Tottenham. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, the Welsh international has scored two goals in 11 league appearances. Still, he has started just five of those matches, as highlighted in a Football London feature.

With Tottenham’s attack needing reinforcement, manager Thomas Frank may turn to Johnson to lead the line and provide the creativity and goals that have been missing in recent weeks.

Johnson, who scored Spurs' winner in their 2025 Europa League triumph, has struggled to find consistency amid changes in management and squad adjustments. The arrival of Mohammed Kudus, alongside other signings, has forced Johnson to adapt to new roles and limited minutes.

Brennan Johnson’s minutes on the pitch have been most affected by Mohammed Kudus’ arrival at Tottenham. Image credit: Robert Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Despite the challenges, the former Nottingham Forest forward has the qualities to make a significant impact, offering high intensity, and goal-scoring ability when given a sustained run in the team.

However, with Kudus expected to return for the North London derby against Arsenal on November 23, Johnson has a limited window to assert himself as a key attacking option for Spurs.

Mohammed Habib backs Kudus to shine again at Tottenham

Meanwhile, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football expert Mohammed Habib has expressed confidence in Kudus’ ability to recover quickly and continue making a decisive impact for Tottenham.

"Mohammed Kudus is a game-changer for Tottenham, but Brennan Johnson now has the perfect chance to show his quality. This is his moment to step up, take responsibility in attack, and prove he can lead the line when the team needs him most. Players like him thrive under pressure, and I believe he has what it takes to make a real impact before Kudus returns."

This period could prove transformative for Johnson’s career at Tottenham. Should he step up and deliver in Kudus’s absence, he has the chance to secure a regular spot and establish himself as a reliable contributor in Frank’s tactical setup.

While the Ghanaian star prepares to return, Tottenham fans will be watching closely to see if Johnson can seize this unique opportunity and reinforce his reputation as a high-quality attacking talent.

Kudus headlines Tottenham's best players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tottenham Hotspur's best players of the 2025/26 Premier League season under Thomas Frank.

The list included Richarlison and former West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as the 2025 Europa League champions recorded some impressive results at the start of the new campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh