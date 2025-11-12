Nigeria Squad Reportedly Boycotts Training Ahead of Crucial World Cup Play-Off
- Nigeria’s preparations for a crucial World Cup play-off hit an unexpected roadblock just days before the match
- Tensions have risen as unresolved issues threaten the Super Eagles’ focus ahead of a must-win fixture
- Social media has erupted and team management scrambles as the team’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Nigeria’s preparations for their World Cup qualifying play-off against Gabon have been thrown into turmoil as the Super Eagles players reportedly refused to train just two days before the high-stakes match.
The players halted all activities on November 11, 2025 over unresolved issues surrounding unpaid bonuses and are insisting on a resolution before they can resume training.
The semi-final play-off against Gabon on November 13 represents a must-win fixture for Nigeria, who failed to secure automatic qualification during the group stage and now face a do-or-die route to the 2026 World Cup.
According to an ESPN report, the situation has added to a series of disruptions within the camp. Star striker Victor Osimhen, initially left out of the squad, later joined the team at their Rabat, Morocco base.
Meanwhile, in an interview with TalkSPORT, Fulham’s Alex Iwobi sparked social media attention after sharing a video of the team’s hotel, which some interpreted as criticism of the facilities. Iwobi clarified that his remarks were misunderstood, emphasizing he was comfortable and focused on the upcoming fixture, dismissing any claims of ingratitude or complaints about accommodations.
Payment disputes threaten Nigeria's World Cup hopes
The players’ protest stems from long-standing financial grievances, including bonuses dating back to 2019 and payments owed following Nigeria’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Despite meetings between squad representatives and officials from the Nigerian Football Federation, no resolution has yet been reached, leaving preparations for the Gabon tie uncertain.
In a strong-worded formal statement, the squad confirmed the boycott, highlighting their demand for a swift settlement of the outstanding payments. According to the squad's statement, the matter needs urgent attention, stressing that the team’s focus remains on resuming preparations for Thursday’s semi-final, contingent on a resolution from the federation.
Nigerians react to Super Eagles training boycott
Meanwhile, social media has been awash with reactions from Nigerians, with the majority voicing frustration over the situation just 48 hours before a crucial World Cup qualifying clash.
''Like Mikel said, until we phase away politicians from the NFF and bring in people that want to do the job, it will continue to be a joke.'' - @yuteoflondon
''How wahala come be like Super Eagle allowance like this? Abeg, make we win this match and qualify first, and we can come back to these allowance things.'' - @PragmaticDB
''The NFF has continued to embarrass Nigeria, yet FIFA won’t lift a finger to hold them accountable. But the moment Nigeria decides to step in, they’ll start shouting "government interference." - @DesmondDeck
Libya blames Nigeria for AFCON exit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Libyan national team held Nigeria responsible for their failure to secure a spot at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Mediterranean Knights, needing a win in their last AFCON qualifying match, were held to a stalemate by the Republic of Benin on home soil.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh