Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from the latest Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, sparking tension between the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and his club.
The 18-year-old underwent an “invasive procedure” on the same day he was due to report to Luis de la Fuente’s camp, forcing his removal from the squad.
The RFEF expressed “surprise and dismay” at the lack of prior communication regarding Yamal’s medical treatment. In an official statement, the federation explained that its medical staff only became aware of the procedure late on Monday, November 10, after Yamal had already been treated for pubic discomfort.
The federation stressed that the player required 7-10 days of rest and confirmed that he was being released from the squad to prioritize his health and safety, as featured by GOAL.
Yamal’s injury, diagnosed as pubalgia, a chronic groin issue caused by soft tissue tears, requires careful management. The youngster had suffered during international duty in September, and Barcelona were keen to ensure that his recovery took precedence over additional international fixtures.
Tensions between Barcelona and Spain
The situation has reignited existing friction between Barcelona and the RFEF. The Catalan club had been frustrated after Yamal returned from the national team earlier this season still carrying injury concerns.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick criticized the treatment of the player, stating that Yamal was forced to play despite being in pain and receiving only painkillers.
“That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this,” Flick said, emphasizing the club’s responsibility to protect its young star.
Meanwhile, the RFEF and coach Luis de la Fuente responded by pointing to what they saw as a lack of communication from the club, insisting Yamal was fit to play. Flick, however, remained firm, asserting that safeguarding the player’s health must come first and advocating for a collaborative approach between clubs, players, and the federation.
Despite the controversy, Yamal has been in impressive form for Barcelona, featuring for the full 90 minutes in three of his last four matches and scoring in consecutive outings. With 23 senior caps already, he remains a key figure for Spain, though he will miss the immediate qualifiers.
Spain aims to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup in their upcoming clash with Georgia. While Barcelona’s intervention has temporarily prevented Yamal from joining the national team, there is confidence that he will return to full fitness and participate in next summer’s World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
