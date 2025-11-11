Barcelona has joined a transfer race for a rising Belgian winger, competing with top Premier League clubs

Barcelona have made notable moves in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Joan Garcia from Espanyol and securing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy.

These signings set the framework within which the club, under Deco and his team, has been operating, balancing ambition with financial constraints.

Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool chase Lyon's 20-year-old gem Malick Fofana. Image credit: Jean Michel

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Fichajes, Barcelona have now entered a competitive race with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Liverpool to sign 20-year-old Belgian winger Malick Fofana, who currently plays for Lyon in Ligue 1. Fofana has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Fofana’s rise and Lyon situation

According to Sempre Barca, Fofana has already racked up a 25-goal contribution, 17 goals, and 8 assists in 74 appearances for Lyon, showcasing his ability to influence matches consistently.

With a contract running until 2028, he is under long-term security, yet Lyon’s fragile financial position could make a transfer more achievable for interested clubs.

The Belgian winger impressed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, particularly in the clash against Kazakhstan at Lotto Park in Brussels, further highlighting his potential on the international stage.

His performances suggest he is ready for a major step in his career, with top European clubs now circling for his signature.

Malick Fofana is one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1, as European giants compete to sign him. Image credit: Abel Hernandes

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona’s strategic move

While Arsenal and Liverpool have been tracking Fofana for some time, Barcelona have recently intensified their interest, reportedly reaching out to the player’s representatives to explore the possibility of a move.

The club believes Lyon’s economic situation could help negotiate a deal with a moderate transfer fee and favourable terms.

Crucially, Fofana’s potential ceiling is extremely high, and Barcelona see him as a player who could contribute significantly to their long-term plans, both in domestic competitions and Europe. His versatility, speed, and eye for goal make him a valuable addition to the squad.

However, with multiple clubs showing interest, a bidding war could ensue. Premier League sides often have greater financial resources than Barcelona, which may influence negotiations. Ultimately, Fofana’s personal preference could prove decisive in determining his next destination.

For now, all eyes remain on the young Belgian as Europe’s top clubs vie for his signature, with the possibility of a high-profile transfer looming. Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool will each hope to convince Fofana that their project offers the best platform for his continued development and future success.

