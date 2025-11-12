Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he intends to retire from football within the next “one or two years,” revealing that the 2026 World Cup will be his final major tournament.

The Portuguese icon, who is edging closer to reaching 1,000 career goals for club and country, shocked fans last week when he told Piers Morgan that he would be hanging up his boots “soon.”

His remarks immediately ignited widespread discussion across the football world, with supporters questioning whether he would make one last appearance on the global stage.

However, Ronaldo has now clarified his intentions, assuring fans that he will indeed represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking his sixth and final appearance at the competition.

Speaking at the Riyadh World Tourism Summit, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed that the tournament would be his farewell to international football.

“Definitely, yes,” Ronaldo told CNN. “I’m going to be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment.”

Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo signed a lucrative two-year deal reportedly worth £492 million in June, and hinted that he plans to fulfill that contract before calling time on his illustrious career.

“When I say ‘soon,’ I mean I’m really enjoying the moment right now,” he explained. “I’m enjoying my game for both the national team and Al-Nassr, but to be honest, when I say soon, it’s probably one or two years that I’ll still be in the game.”

With his unmatched legacy and relentless drive, Ronaldo’s final chapter is already shaping up to be one filled with emotion and potentially, one last chance to lift the trophy that has eluded him throughout his extraordinary career.

