German-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah has shared the heartwarming news of the birth of his daughter

The 24-year-old and his partner welcomed their baby girl on November 10, proudly calling her the “newest member of the family”

Amissah was part of Ghana’s Under-23 team that competed at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Jordan Amissah delighted fans with a touching update about his nuclear family.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper revealed the arrival of his daughter, Mabel Grace Amissah, whom he welcomed with his partner, Charlotte.

Jordan Amissah: German-born Ghanaian Goalkeeper Announces Joyful Arrival of His Daughter

Source: Instagram

Jordan Amissah welcomes daughter with partner

The goalkeeper revealed the joyful news on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of their little girl along with the caption:

“Mabel Grace Amissah 🩷 10/11/2025 | 7lbs 12oz The newest member of our family ✨”.

The message, filled with emotion, immediately drew a wave of warm responses.

Fans and fellow players filled his comments with love, celebrating the new arrival and wishing the young family well.

The touching update quickly spread across social platforms as many joined in the excitement.

Messages from teammates and colleagues added to the happiness surrounding the moment.

Ryan Viggars expressed,

“So happy for you both can’t wait to meet her.”

Mustapha Carayol shared:

“Congratulations, wish you both the best ❤️.”

Auston Trusty added:

“So awesome, congratulations!”

Supporters also chimed in, including @laurajaynepetit, who wrote:

“How precious 🥹. Congratulations to you and your little family ✨🤍”

@barbie_fool playfully noted:

“Monday-born Scorpio 😍 Just like her Auntie 😌 The future is bright 💖”.

Mabel’s arrival comes 22 weeks after Amissah proposed to Charlotte, adding another beautiful chapter to a growing love story.

For the goalkeeper, the moment highlights both personal joy and a fresh sense of purpose as he continues to push forward in his career.

Amissah's club career and future with Black Stars

Away from the celebrations, Amissah has been working his way back to the level that made him stand out during his early years in Germany.

His development took him through youth systems at Holsterhausen Herne, VfL Bochum, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund before making the move to Sheffield United in 2018.

Limited minutes there led him to seek opportunities at Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Burton Albion, followed by a stint with Ross County.

Watch highlights of Amissah's shot-stopping skills:

According to BBC Sport, Burton Albion brought him back in June 2025 for an undisclosed fee, and he has since made six appearances in all competitions.

His international future also remains bright. Having pledged to represent Ghana, he is eligible for the Black Stars and previously featured for the Black Meteors at the Under-23 AFCON in 2023, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

Jordan Amissah: German-born Ghanaian Goalkeeper Announces Joyful Arrival of His Daughter

Source: Instagram

With increasing competition in Ghana’s goalkeeping department, his name continues to stay in consideration.

Inaki Williams announce first pregnancy with wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iñaki Williams and his wife, Patricia Morales, warmed the hearts of fans earlier this year with news about their growing family.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2024, revealed through a touching video on Instagram that they are expecting their first child.

Source: YEN.com.gh