Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has shared a heartwarming update with fans on social media

The 31-year-old is set to embrace fatherhood, just over a year after marrying his Spanish partner

His joyful news came shortly after he found the net in Athletic Club's 2-1 pre-season loss to PSV Eindhoven on July 26

Iñaki Williams and his wife, Patricia Morales, have taken their fans on yet another heartwarming journey, this time into parenthood.

The couple, who sealed their love in June 2024 with a beautiful wedding ceremony, recently announced that they are expecting their first baby.

The news came via a touching video shared on both of their Instagram accounts.

Inaki Williams and his wife, Patricia Morales, announced in an emotional video they are expecting their first child. Photo credit: @patricia_morales_/Instagram.

Inaki Williams and his wife expecting their first baby

In the short clip, the couple gently stacked their hands before lifting them to unveil a scan of their unborn child, a moment that captured both excitement and tenderness.

Patricia shared the video with a caption that read:

"Celebrating life in this beautiful way 🤍 We are looking forward to meeting you🐣⏳"

Watch the video:

The post instantly drew a wave of love and congratulations from friends, family, and fans around the world.

Fans react with joy after Inaki's baby announcement

Among the early commenters was Inaki’s younger brother, Nico Williams, who couldn’t hold back his joy. He wrote:

"Hehe I’m gonna be an uncle 😭🥹"

Janine Mackson, partner of Ghana international Thomas Partey, added her excitement:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍"

Inaki’s teammate, Dani Garcia, kept it sweet and simple with:

"😍😍😍"

Another Athletic Club teammate, morciiiii, joined in on Instagram with warm wishes:

"Congratulations to the couple! To enjoy what's coming ❤️ 😍"

Even influencer carlotaaaatorres was moved by the news:

"Wowwwwww🥹 CONGRATS beautiful💗"

Inaki Williams and His Spanish Wife Announce Their First Pregnancy in an Emotional Video

Iñaki Williams scores after baby announcement

Just hours after sharing their joyful update, Iñaki found the back of the net in Athletic Club’s pre-season clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The 31-year-old forward, recently appointed as the captain of the team, soared high to head home a looping cross and open the scoring.

Watch the video:

Though his strike gave the Spanish side an early lead, PSV bounced back with goals from Alassane Plea and Joey Veerman, turning the match in their favour. The friendly ended 2-1 in favour of the Dutch club, per Vavel.

With two defeats from their opening pre-season fixtures, Inaki will be eager to help the team find rhythm as they prepare to face Racing Santander on July 30.

Meet Patricia Morales: The wife of Inaki Williams

Hailing from the vibrant city of Bilbao, Patricia is much more than just a footballer’s wife.

She’s a free spirit with a love for travel, known for exploring some of the world’s most picturesque destinations, per Spanish publication AS.

Her Instagram, followed by more than 47,000 people, is a colourful diary of sun-drenched beaches, scenic hideaways, and moments that celebrate both culture and nature.

But life isn’t just about travel for the couple. One adorable constant in their home is Pantera, their playful pup who has become a regular feature on their social pages, and quite the fan favourite in his own right.

Inaki Williams La Liga MVP two years in a row

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Inaki Williams’ remarkable feat as the first player to clinch La Liga’s African Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons.

The Athletic Club forward topped the 2024 vote with 32%, outpacing Villarreal's Pape Gueye and Flavien Enzo Boyomo of CA Osasuna, who came third.

