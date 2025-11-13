Benjamin Asare has finally arrived in Nagoya, Japan, ahead of Ghana’s participation in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup

The 33-year-old goalkeeper received a warm, celebrity-style welcome upon his arrival in the Asian nation

Asare has impressive stats for the Black Stars since making his senior debut in March 2025

Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, has finally joined the Black Stars camp in Nagoya, Japan, ahead of their upcoming 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup encounter.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, who recently featured in his club’s narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko, arrived to a hero’s welcome that reflected his growing stature in Ghanaian football.

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare gets a celebrity welcome in Nagoya, Japan. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Asare receives celebrity welcome in Japan

In a viral video shared on social media and seen by YEN.com.gh, Asare was captured signing autographs and posing for photos with thrilled Japanese fans at the team’s hotel.

The scene resembled a celebrity arrival rather than a late call-up, as supporters eagerly lined up to meet the Ghanaian custodian.

The warm reception underlined Asare’s rising profile, built on a string of commanding performances in the Ghana Premier League and his consistent displays in national colours.

As expected, social media erupted with excitement following Asare’s arrival. X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with admiration for the 33-year-old shot-stopper.

@_jaysaidit wrote:

“Amake happy give am chale.”

@qojothugg simply remarked:

“Herh, superstar.”

@noloveforthugz hailed:

“Asare the goat.”

@TAMMYBA08096668 added:

“Aura p3ky3333.”

@ClintonEleto cheered:

“Mr Clean Sheet abaaa.”

Watch the video:

His reception mirrored that of Antoine Semenyo, who received similar fanfare earlier on the tour.

Asare’s late arrival makes him the final player to join Otto Addo’s 22-man squad for Ghana’s Asian tour.

However, having missed the team’s first training session on Wednesday, November 12, he may not start against Japan in Aichi, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Below are photos of Ghana's training session ahead of the Japan game:

Otto Addo and his technical team could instead hand the gloves to either Lawrence Ati-Zigi or Joseph Anang.

Still, Asare could be in line for action when Ghana faces South Korea on November 18 in Seoul.

Ben Asare's story: Late bloomer living his dream

For Benjamin, this trip represents the culmination of years of hard work and patience.

Once overlooked, the former Great Olympics goalkeeper has risen steadily through Ghana’s football ranks to become the nation’s top shot-stopper.

Benjamin Asare is expected to sit out Ghana's clash with Japan on November 14, 2025, in Aichi. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Since debuting against Chad in March 2025, he has made seven appearances, keeping five clean sheets and conceding only three goals, according to Transfermarkt.

Now one of just three home-based players in the squad for the November friendlies, alongside Medeama’s Kelvin Nkrumah and Prince Owusu, Asare’s journey stands as an inspiring reminder that persistence pays off, no matter how long it takes.

