Portugal are reportedly ready to take action following Cristiano Ronaldo's recent red card.

On Thursday night, Ronaldo was shown a red card after allegedly elbowing Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea.

At first, the 40-year-old was shown a yellow card, which was upgraded after an intervention from the VAR.

The red card against Ireland was Ronaldo's first international sending-off for Portugal, having played for his country 226 times.

Portugal ended up losing 2-0, due to Troy Parrott's first-half brace.

Looking ahead, Ronaldo could face a two-match ban as a result of his red card.

BBC football correspondent Dale Johnson wrote on social media: "Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Portugal's first game of the World Cup after being sent off on VAR review for violent conduct.

"He should get a two-game ban, which would be served vs. Armenia on Sunday and the first game of the World Cup. (Assuming Portugal qualify auto)."

While the red card carries an automatic one-match ban, FIFA's disciplinary committee will decide whether Ronaldo deserves any extra punishment.

However, as per Portuguese news outlet A Bola, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) will look to put forward a presentation with arguments to support the minimum penalty (one-match suspension) for Ronaldo.

It has been suggested that FPF president, Pedro Proenca, is 'directly involved in the process'.

The report also stated that FIFA's disciplinary committee will make a final decision following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which could arrive at the end of November or at the start of December.

Speaking about Ronaldo's potential ban, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has called for leniency.

He said: "I saw his reaction to a provocation. It started at the beginning of the game, in every play in the penalty area. It even started the day before in the press conference.

"It’s not a violent action, it’s not a red card for violence, but a reaction to a provocation. We need to try to show the case and prepare well. I would say it would be very unfair to impose a long suspension."

