German-born Ghanaian footballer Benjamin Henrichs has warmed hearts online after a wholesome video surfaced of him reacting with joy to his mother’s 'Gobɛ'

The 28-year-old, born to a German father and a Ghanaian mother, was once eligible to represent either country before eventually committing to Germany at senior level

Fans across social media have since praised the defender for proudly embracing his Ghanaian roots, with many celebrating his love for local dishes

Benjamin Henrichs has won hearts across social media after a warm and genuine moment with his mother went viral.

The RB Leipzig defender, born in Bocholt to a Ghanaian mother and a German father, has always embraced his roots.

This time, it was a simple homemade meal that sparked excitement among fans.

Benjamin Henrichs reacts with joy as his mother, Phyllis Henrichs, prepares Gobɛ.

Henrichs delighted by his mom's 'Red red'

A TikTok clip seen by YEN.com.gh captured the 28-year-old beaming as he showed off a freshly prepared bowl of Gobɛ, also known as 'Red Red', made by his mother, Phyllis Henrichs.

The beloved dish, known for its soft beans and fried plantain, instantly lifted his mood.

With a wide smile, he asked her to explain the ingredients while describing the meal as “delicious”.

Phyllis responded with the calm patience typical of Ghanaian mothers, breaking down the recipe as her son continued praising every detail.

He even referred to her as “Mama Africa”, proudly holding the plate toward the camera.

The video quickly gained traction as Ghanaians filled the comment section with humour, affection and national pride.

Watch the heartwarming video:

Fans react to Henrichs' love for 'Red red'

Tabea Henrichs, his sister, joined the fun with a playful message:

"Mama to the Africa."

Others encouraged the defender to visit Ghana or even consider a national team switch.

"Come and play for Ghana," one user wrote.

Another added a classic food suggestion:

"Add gari, gob3 is better."

The jokes kept coming, with comments such as:

"Benny, come for your Ghana Card😁"

Ronald Kankam summed up:

"Gob3 is food for the gods🤣🤣"

Henrichs’ affection for Ghanaian food is nothing new. He once enjoyed fufu with former teammate Dani Olmo, now with FC Barcelona.

It will be recalled that after Olmo scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the 2023/24 German Super Cup, he jokingly credited Ghanaian jollof as his source of inspiration.

Below is a video of Olmo enjoying fufu with Henrichs:

These moments consistently strengthen his connection with the Ghanaian community.

Is Henrichs eligible to play for Ghana?

Away from culinary joy, Henrichs is on the road to full fitness after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in December 2024, per the Bundesliga's official website.

The setback ended his campaign and has kept him out for 332 days, leading to 35 missed matches, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Benjamin Henrichs receives treatment on the pitch after suffering an injury against Bayern Munich on December 20, 2024.

Though eligible for Ghana earlier in his career, the defender committed to Germany and has made 19 appearances for Die Mannschaft since debuting on November 11, 2016.

In a 2017 interview, he said Michael Essien was his childhood idol, but Germany approached him first during his teenage years, guiding his international choice.

Ex-German goalie declares love for fufu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller won the hearts of many Ghanaians after openly expressing his love for fufu.

“I love fufu,” the 44-year-old German legend said without hesitation when asked about his favourite meal.

