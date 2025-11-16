Asamoah Gyan, in a short clip that went viral, flaunted the interior of his $3 million mansion with a beautiful view over the Weija Dam

The ex-Black Stars captain had a broad smile on his face as he used his phone's selfie camera to record himself in the middle of the grand mansion

Ghanaians who reacted to the video were impressed by the beauty of the mansion's interior and hoped to reach the heights Gyan has reached in life

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has gone viral after sharing a video of his $3 million mansion.

The short clip showed the interior of his luxury home, located in an exclusive area of Weija, overlooking the Weija Dam.

In the video, Asamoah Gyan recorded himself with his phone’s selfie camera while standing inside the grand mansion. He had a broad smile on his face as he showed glimpses of the lavish interior.

The video impressed many Ghanaians, with some praising the beauty of the house and others seeing it as motivation to achieve success.

Asamoah Gyan’s mansion, known as La Basilica De Baby Jet, has three floors, each designed with a unique theme. The house is built to provide a stunning view with glass all over the exterior.

The mansion has high-end security features, including bulletproof doors on each floor. It also includes two bars, a massive swimming pool, and other luxury features that reflect the football star’s wealth. The villa is gated and located in a private, high-class neighbourhood.

The video sparked reactions from social media users, with many admiring the luxury of the house. Some commented on Gyan’s success and hard work, while others expressed their dreams of reaching similar heights.

Asamoah Gyan's mansion stirs reactions

Asamoah Gyan's mansion stirs reactions

