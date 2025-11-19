The legendary figure returns to his roots in an unexpected way, as his boyhood club unveils something monumental in his honour

Lionel Messi and another great name in football history are permanently connected at the same historic location

The video of the unveiling of the Messi monument has since gone viral

In June 2025, Newell’s Old Boys unveiled a stadium stand dedicated to Lionel Messi at their Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, paying a heartfelt tribute to one of the club’s most celebrated former players.

The honour was timed to celebrate Messi’s extraordinary career as the Argentine superstar marked his 38th birthday.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF before the game against CF Montreal at Chase Stadium on May 28, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Image credit: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

The inauguration of the new stadium stand further solidifies Lionel Messi’s enduring legacy at Newell’s Old Boys, the club where his football journey first took shape before he went on to mesmerize fans worldwide with his brilliance at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami.

This honour not only celebrates his exceptional career but also acknowledges the deep roots and formative years that shaped one of football’s greatest talents.

Messi's journey began at Newell's Old Boys

Long before Lionel Messi became a global superstar, he honed his skills as a youngster in the academy of Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi displays a Newell's Old Boys shirt bearing his name ahead of a friendly match between Inter Miami and Newell's Old Boys in 2024. Image credit: @LeoMessiMedia

Source: Twitter

The Rosario-based club was the first to recognise Messi’s extraordinary talent. At the age of 13, he made the life-changing move to Spain to join Barcelona, where he racked up 672 goals in 778 appearances, according to Wikipedia.

Despite spending the bulk of his career in Europe and now the United States, Messi has always maintained a deep connection to his hometown and his boyhood club.

Messi following in Maradona’s footsteps

Newell's Old Boys have a tradition of commemorating legends who have graced their club.

One of the stands at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa already bears the name "Pelusa," the affectionate nickname for Diego Maradona, who had a brief but memorable stint at the club in the 1990s.

By unveiling the "Lionel Messi" stand, Newell's has now brought together the names of Argentina’s two greatest football icons under one roof.

The Lionel Messi stand at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

The club shared a video, as covered by GOAL, on their social media channels showcasing the newly named stand.

The caption accompanying the video reads:

"The Colossus adds a new chapter. For the first time, two football legends share the same home: ours."

The announcement has been met with widespread applause from supporters.

This extraordinary gesture not only honours Lionel Messi but also reinforces Newell’s Old Boys’ rich identity and proud heritage, highlighting the club’s historic connections to some of football’s most iconic figures, including Diego Maradona and the legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa.

By celebrating these enduring ties, the club underscores its role in shaping the careers of football legends and cements its legacy as a cornerstone of Argentine football history.

Messi opens up about his niggling injuries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the recurring injuries of Lionel Messi following Inter Miami's CWC win against FC Porto on June 19.

The iconic playmaker broke his silence on the persistent fitness issues, revealing that he had been playing through pain in recent weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh