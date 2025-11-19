Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Newell’s Old Boys Celebrate Lionel Messi with Stadium Stand Dedication, video
Football

Newell’s Old Boys Celebrate Lionel Messi with Stadium Stand Dedication, video

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • The legendary figure returns to his roots in an unexpected way, as his boyhood club unveils something monumental in his honour
  • Lionel Messi and another great name in football history are permanently connected at the same historic location
  • The video of the unveiling of the Messi monument has since gone viral

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

In June 2025, Newell’s Old Boys unveiled a stadium stand dedicated to Lionel Messi at their Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, paying a heartfelt tribute to one of the club’s most celebrated former players.

The honour was timed to celebrate Messi’s extraordinary career as the Argentine superstar marked his 38th birthday.

Lionel Messi, Newell's Old Boys, Lionel Messi Stand, Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, CF Montreal
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF before the game against CF Montreal at Chase Stadium on May 28, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Image credit: Megan Briggs
Source: Getty Images

The inauguration of the new stadium stand further solidifies Lionel Messi’s enduring legacy at Newell’s Old Boys, the club where his football journey first took shape before he went on to mesmerize fans worldwide with his brilliance at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami.

Read also

A close look at the lifestyle and career of ex-Ghana goalkeeper Brimah Razak

This honour not only celebrates his exceptional career but also acknowledges the deep roots and formative years that shaped one of football’s greatest talents.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

Messi's journey began at Newell's Old Boys

Long before Lionel Messi became a global superstar, he honed his skills as a youngster in the academy of Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi, Newell's Old Boys, The Lionel Messi stand
Lionel Messi displays a Newell's Old Boys shirt bearing his name ahead of a friendly match between Inter Miami and Newell's Old Boys in 2024. Image credit: @LeoMessiMedia
Source: Twitter

The Rosario-based club was the first to recognise Messi’s extraordinary talent. At the age of 13, he made the life-changing move to Spain to join Barcelona, where he racked up 672 goals in 778 appearances, according to Wikipedia.

Despite spending the bulk of his career in Europe and now the United States, Messi has always maintained a deep connection to his hometown and his boyhood club.

Messi following in Maradona’s footsteps

Newell's Old Boys have a tradition of commemorating legends who have graced their club.

One of the stands at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa already bears the name "Pelusa," the affectionate nickname for Diego Maradona, who had a brief but memorable stint at the club in the 1990s.

Read also

Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham hit by sad news as club legend suffers stroke

By unveiling the "Lionel Messi" stand, Newell's has now brought together the names of Argentina’s two greatest football icons under one roof.

The Lionel Messi stand at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

The club shared a video, as covered by GOAL, on their social media channels showcasing the newly named stand.

The caption accompanying the video reads:

"The Colossus adds a new chapter. For the first time, two football legends share the same home: ours."

The announcement has been met with widespread applause from supporters.

This extraordinary gesture not only honours Lionel Messi but also reinforces Newell’s Old Boys’ rich identity and proud heritage, highlighting the club’s historic connections to some of football’s most iconic figures, including Diego Maradona and the legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa.

By celebrating these enduring ties, the club underscores its role in shaping the careers of football legends and cements its legacy as a cornerstone of Argentine football history.

Read also

Former Nigerian striker passes away as Super Eagles looks back at DR Congo defeat

Messi opens up about his niggling injuries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the recurring injuries of Lionel Messi following Inter Miami's CWC win against FC Porto on June 19.

The iconic playmaker broke his silence on the persistent fitness issues, revealing that he had been playing through pain in recent weeks.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: