Lawrence Onweazu Okonji has reportedly died months after legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai’s passing

Okonji, a Green Eagles pioneer, scored the historic final goal at Lagos City Stadium before its 1973 renovation

The Nigerian football community is in deep mourning at a time when the Super Eagles lost a crucial World Cup play-off to DR Congo

Former Nigerian international striker Lawrence Onweazu Okonji has reportedly passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 15, 2025.

Okonji was a towering figure in Nigeria’s early football history, fondly remembered as one of the standout members of the Green Eagles, the team that later evolved into today’s Super Eagles.

The football world in Nigeria is in mourning as former striker Lawrence Okonji passes away, coinciding with the Super Eagles’ heartbreaking loss to DR Congo. Image credit: Wachter Images

His international career spanned a full decade, from 1963 to 1973, a period during which he cemented his reputation as a dependable forward with sharp instincts in front of goal.

During his time with the national team, he played alongside some of Nigeria’s most iconic football names of that era, including Joseph Erico, Peter Anieke, Paul Hamilton, and Sebastian Brodricks, forming part of a golden generation that helped lay the foundation for the country’s modern football identity.

According to BSNSports, one of Okonji’s most unforgettable moments came on June 6, 1973, when he etched his name into Nigerian football history by scoring the final goal ever recorded at the iconic Lagos City Stadium, now known as the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

In terms of his club football career, Okonji built an impressive résumé, turning out for some of Nigeria’s standout teams during his playing days.

He featured prominently for Sharks, NEPA of Lagos, Port Authority of Lagos, and the famed Aba Giant Killers, the side that would eventually grow into today’s Enyimba.

Tragic year for Nigerian football

Okonji’s passing comes a little over four months after Nigerian football mourned another icon.

According to the BBC, legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai, whose impact on the sport remains immeasurable, also died recently on Thursday, July 3, with the cause of death yet to be confirmed.

Nigeria's Peter Rufai, Sunday Oliseh and Stephen Keshi during the African Nations Cup after their team's 2-1 win. Image credit: Neal Simpson/EMPICS

Rufai, affectionately known as Dodo Mayana, was a cornerstone of the Super Eagles' golden era and a key figure in the team that lifted the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

His commanding presence, leadership, and match-winning saves played a crucial role in establishing Nigeria as a dominant force in African football during the 1990s.

Peter Rufai’s journey to football greatness began in Lagos, where he was born, starting his illustrious career in the local Nigerian football scene before going on to play for Stationery Stores F.C. and Femo Scorpions.

May both heroes continue to rest in perfect peace.

