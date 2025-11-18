Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham Hotspur have been hit with heartbreaking news concerning club legend Tony Galvin

The former winger, celebrated for his creativity and immense influence during Spurs’ golden era in the early 1980s, is reported to be recovering after suffering a stroke

Messages of support have since poured in from Spurs, fans, and the wider football community as they rally behind the club's great on his road to recovery

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that club great Tony Galvin is recovering after suffering a stroke.

The announcement, shared on Sunday afternoon, sparked widespread concern and an immediate wave of goodwill from supporters.

Tony Galvin suffers stroke

In a brief message, the club noted on X:

“Everyone at the club would like to extend their thoughts and best wishes to Tony Galvin, our 1984 UEFA Cup and 1981 & 82 FA Cup winner, who is now recovering following a stroke. We’re all behind you, Tony.”

Galvin’s story remains one of the most treasured chapters in Tottenham’s history.

According to Sun Sport, the 69-year-old was signed from non-league side Goole Town in 1978. He grew into an essential part of an exciting side featuring Glenn Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles and Steve Perryman.

Across 267 matches, the Irish winger delivered 30 goals and 23 assists, but numbers alone never captured his impact, per Transfermarkt.

His constant drive, composed dribbling and deep sense of duty to the club made him a favourite among supporters.

Lifting two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup, Tony cemented his place in the club’s folklore, especially after his standout displays during the 1981 and 1982 triumphs.

Fans send support messages to Galvin

As news of his situation spread, supporters filled X (formerly Twitter) with messages of hope.

@Soccer_Stats recalled:

“Very underrated player back in the day I seem to remember that he spoke fluent Russian.”

@DavidSh84166279 added:

“Tony is an underrated player from that early 80s spurs side… for Ireland too… I hope he makes a full recovery.”

@Treborchamp wrote:

“A legend of a player. Key to all our Cup wins. Wishing Tony all the best for a full recovery.”

Others echoed the same emotion, including @yungxsr, who shared:

“We are all behind you, Tony.”

@DaveHartwell1 noted:

“A childhood hero. Galvin on the wing. Proper Spurs legend. Get well soon, Tony.”

The news arrives as football continues to rally around another former professional.

Royston Drenthe, once of Real Madrid and Everton, remains in an “intensive rehabilitation process” after a stroke in October.

The 38-year-old is currently navigating what those close to him describe as a vital phase of his recovery.

Spurs hopeful of Kudus return ahead of Arsenal clash

Tottenham now shifts its focus to the North London Derby against Arsenal on November 23.

The Lilywhites sit fifth with 18 points from 11 matches, and remain hopeful their Ghanaian playmaker, Mohammed Kudus, will return after missing recent games due to a knock sustained against Chelsea.

Kudus, one of Spurs' standout players this season, has bagged four assists and notched one goal in 10 Premier League games.

