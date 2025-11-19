Former Ghana Premier League standout Salifu Ibrahim has swapped the local spotlight for a stylish, upscale life in Europe

Salifu’s rise continues to inspire, as his impressive performances have also caught the attention of the Benin national team

Currently playing for FC Drita, he has rekindled his on-field partnership with ex-Hearts of Oak teammate Rady Ovouka of Congo

Formerly the creative heartbeat of Accra Hearts of Oak, Salifu Ibrahim has moved on from the intense battles of the Ghana Premier League to embark on a stylish new chapter in Europe.

Now plying his trade with FC Drita in Kosovo and having received a call-up to the Benin national team, the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player is excelling both on the pitch and in his personal life.

Salifu's breakout came during his unforgettable 2020/21 season under coach Samuel Boadu, when he played a central role in Hearts of Oak’s league and FA Cup double. His artistry on the ball, vision in tight spaces, and relentless work rate earned him accolades nationwide, most notably, the Ghana Football Association Player of the Season award.

That season didn't just raise his profile; it solidified his status as one of Ghana’s brightest local talents. Now at just 24, the newest Benin international, is aiming for silverware again, this time eyeing the Kosovo Superleague title with Drita.

Ex-colts player speaks highly of Salifu Ibrahim

Reflecting on his early days in an interview with YEN.com.gh, fellow footballer Oscar Tetteh from Sunyani spoke highly of Salifu's beginnings:

“When he played his first game for BA United, I knew he was special. His first touch, his passing, everything was elite. From there to Techiman Eleven Wonders, he just kept rising.”

According to Transfermarkt, in August 2024, Salifu parted ways with Hearts of Oak to join FC Drita on a free transfer. While some questioned the move to Kosovo, it has clearly paid off. The Ghanaian side, currently involved in a legal dispute with a sports journalist, has yet to find a fitting replacement for Salifu.

Salifu Ibrahim's good life

From humble beginnings in Sunyani, he has transitioned into a life many only imagine, marked by sleek outfits, stylish cars, and scenic European backdrops.

Salifu Ibrahim’s Instagram and TikTok accounts now offer a glimpse into the life of a footballer living large: from rocking designer outfits and enjoying coffee at chic cafés to cruising in a luxury car with a beaming smile.

Adding to his comfort in Kosovo is his reunion with Rady Ovouka, a former Hearts of Oak teammate. The two, once partners in Ghana’s top flight, now share a new bond in Europe—fighting for trophies together, both on and off the field.

Salifu’s success story isn’t just about football. It’s about transformation, proof that talent, determination, and perseverance can change your life. His journey from dusty training grounds in Techiman to polished boulevards in Europe is nothing short of inspiring.

