Karim Zito has revealed he is in discussions with defender Samba O’Neil about switching his international allegiance to Ghana

The Congolese centre-back has been one of the Porcupine Warriors’ standout performers this season

He also scored the decisive goal in Kotoko’s 2–1 victory over Young Apostles on November 19 at Baba Yara Stadium in their Ghana Premier League matchday six clash

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed that he is actively working to persuade club captain Samba O’Niel to switch his international allegiance and commit to representing Ghana.

Samba, who previously featured for Rahimo FC, AS Douanes, and Sahel SC, has become a key figure at Kotoko since his arrival.

Karim Zito targets Ghana switch for defender Samba O’Neil

Source: Getty Images

Primarily a central defender but equally adept in midfield, he is lauded for his composure on the ball, excellent game reading, and commanding presence on the pitch.

The Congolese defender has been one of Kotoko’s standout performers this season, with his leadership playing a crucial role in the team’s climb up the Ghana Premier League table.

His influence was on full display when the 25-year-old scored in Kotoko’s 2–1 win over Young Apostles, cementing his importance to the squad.

Zito eyes Ghana switch for Samba O’Neil

Following the victory, Coach Zito disclosed his plans to integrate Samba into the Ghanaian national team, emphasizing his belief that the defender could make a significant impact at the international level.

“Samba O’Niel is exceptional, and I’ve started trying to convince him to change his nationality and become Ghanaian. From there, we can take the next step,” Karim Zito said after the game via 3news.

Kotoko’s latest triumph against Young Apostles pushes them to 19 points, placing them 5th on the league table as they look to climb even higher.

With his consistent performances and growing influence, Samba O’Niel’s potential switch to represent Ghana could become a major storyline in local football.

For Kotoko, keeping such a valuable leader motivated and committed will be crucial as their season progresses.

Karim Zito Targets Ghana Switch for Kotoko defender Samba O’Neil

Source: Twitter

Samba O’Neil has been named in the Team of the Week (ToTW) for Week 10 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

The centre-back has been one of the standout performers since the start of the season, helping Asante Kotoko secure crucial points in recent matches.

In the Week 10 clash against Aduana FC, Samba O’Neil’s outstanding performance in the 1-1 draw earned him the Man of the Match award.

Recognized among the best defenders for the matchday, he was included in the ToTW compiled by Fatau Dauda.

Other players featured in Week 10’s Team of the Week include Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, Dreams FC defender Christian Owusu, Heart of Lions midfielder Etse Dogli, and Aduana FC forward Emmanuel Marfo.

Kotoko striker honours Diogo Jota

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota after scoring against Hearts of Oak in the President’s Cup on July 7, 2025.

He joined many players worldwide who honoured the late Liverpool star with his touching goal celebration gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh