Paul Pogba’s long-awaited return to football has stirred excitement across the global football community

The Frenchman’s comeback after his doping ban and injury setbacks didn’t produce the fairytale ending many hoped for, as AS Monaco suffered a disappointing defeat

Stars like Kylian Mbappé and Bruno Fernandes led a wave of support and enthusiasm, celebrating the return of a player adored by many

Paul Pogba stepped onto a professional football field for the first time in 811 days on Saturday, November 22, 2025, marking an emotional moment in a career filled with turbulence and triumph.

His long-awaited appearance came during AS Monaco’s visit to Stade Rennes, a match that many hoped would script a fairytale comeback.

Pogba beams with joy during AS Monaco's Champions League clash with Manchester City at Stade Louis II on October 01, 2025. Photo by Ciancaphoto Studio.

Source: Getty Images

Pogba finally returns to football

Instead, the evening ended in disappointment as Monaco suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat.

According to BBC Sport, Pogba’s introduction came in the 85th minute at Roazhon Park. By then, the contest had already slipped away.

Monaco trailed by four goals and were a player short after captain Denis Zakaria received a red card.

Still, the crowd recognised the significance of the moment and applauded the 2018 World Cup winner as he entered the game, visibly emotional yet determined.

The midfielder’s return closes a difficult chapter that began with a positive test for dehydroepiandrosterone in August 2023.

He was provisionally suspended in February 2024 and initially handed a four-year ban.

Pogba maintained that he unknowingly took a supplement containing a prohibited substance.

After appealing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the sanction to 19 months, paving the way for his comeback.

He joined Monaco last summer after leaving Juventus by mutual agreement in November 2024.

That move itself was filled with emotion as Pogba broke down in tears during his unveiling.

Pogba waves to the crowd after AS Monaco's 4-1 loss to Stade Rennes on November 22, 2025. Photo by Lou BENOIST.

Source: Getty Images

His last competitive appearance before the ban was against Empoli on September 3, 2023.

During Saturday’s match, he watched from the bench as Rennes scored through Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Mahdi Camara, Breel Embolo and Ludovic Blas.

Monaco managed a late consolation when Mika Biereth struck in added time. The result leaves Sebastien Pocognoli’s team eighth in the standings with 20 points from 13 matches, per beIN Sports.

Below is a compilation of Pogba's cameo vs Rennes:

After the final whistle, Pogba shared heartfelt reflections.

“Playing football is what I love the most. “Football is not over for me,” he said as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

“I was the one who suffered the most. I was looking forward to it. You have moments when the devil tries to talk in your head to say it's over. But there is a good God; I believe in myself”.

Mbappe, Fernandes react to Pogba's return

The midfielder’s return drew reactions from stars across the football world. Kylian Mbappé celebrated the moment by sharing a photo with a heart emoji.

Bruno Fernandes also sent supportive words. Even Breel Embolo, who scored against Monaco, approached Pogba for a warm embrace and a peck on the cheek.

Why Man United re-signed Pogba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patrice Evra claimed Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United mainly to prove a point to Sir Alex Ferguson, who let him go in 2012.

Evra added that he warned Pogba against the move, suggesting the Glazers only brought him back to “humiliate” Sir Alex.

Source: YEN.com.gh