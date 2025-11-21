Kudus is set for a high-stakes EPL showdown with a tough Arsenal going against Tottenham

The Ghanaian star’s individual duel is tipped to be one of the defining battles of the North London clash

Fans are buzzing with anticipation as Kudus aims to shine in one of the league’s most intense rivalries

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for one of the most high-profile matches of their season, and attention is squarely on Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian international has emerged as Spurs’ standout summer signing of 2025, proving to be the team’s most reliable attacking force in a campaign where many other forward acquisitions have struggled to make an impact.

The former West Ham playmaker's return from injury could not come at a better moment. Spurs enter the North London Derby as clear underdogs, but Mohammed Kudus’ presence brings renewed confidence to Thomas Frank’s squad.

His creativity, ball progression, and ability to unlock defences have made him indispensable in Tottenham’s push to remain inside the top five.

However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham’s optimism is tempered by a major update from their rivals. Despite fears surrounding Riccardo Calafiori’s fitness, reports indicated that the young Arsenal left-back is fully available for selection after leaving the Italy camp earlier in the international break.

The initial injury scare has turned out to be insignificant, meaning Arsenal will have one of the Premier League’s most influential defenders ready for the derby.

Calafiori braces up for Mohammed Kudus test

Calafiori’s confirmed availability significantly raises the difficulty of Kudus’ task. According to Spurs HQ, the Italian defender has been one of the league’s most complete left-backs this season, combining exceptional ball-winning ability with elite passing and build-up contributions.

His tactical intelligence and composure under pressure make him a particularly tough matchup for any winger, and Kudus will now have to work harder to find space and create chances.

Tottenham supporters are well aware of the gulf in quality between Calafiori and backup option Myles Lewis-Skelly. Had Calafiori been ruled out, Kudus would have enjoyed a more favourable duel on the right flank.

Now, that tactical advantage disappears, making Kudus’ performance even more crucial if Spurs hope to stand a chance against a dominant Arsenal side.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League table, enter the derby with momentum despite concerns over Gabriel Magalhães, who picked up a knock during the international break.

Even so, the Gunners remain heavy favourites, while Spurs rely heavily on Kudus to create the moment of magic that could tilt the derby in their favour.

How Kudus can shine at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted three crucial elements that could shape Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he chases his first goal for the club.

The 25-year-old must adapt swiftly to Thomas Frank’s tactical system, build stronger on-field chemistry with his teammates, and keep his confidence intact amid growing pressure.

