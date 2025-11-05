Mohammed Kudus Offers Early Update on Recovery Ahead of Manchester United Showdown
- Ghanaian journalist Dr. Owusu Ansah has expressed great optimism about Mohammed Kudus' injury recovery in an interview with YEN.com.gh
- Mohammed Kudus has delivered a positive injury update ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Manchester United
- Spurs cruised to a 4-0 Champions League victory over Copenhagen, but all eyes were on Kudus’ fitness ahead of the weekend
- Kudus’ return could reignite Tottenham’s attack, with Thomas Frank eager to have his star winger back for key fixtures
Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus has delivered an encouraging update on his recovery from a minor knock, raising hopes he could feature in Spurs’ crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United this weekend.
The Ghanaian forward, who has been one of Tottenham’s standout performers this season, missed the Champions League win over FC Copenhagen but has reassured fans that he is on the mend.
Tottenham were in ruthless form on Tuesday night as they thumped the Danish champions 4-0 at home, thanks to goals from Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Joao Palhinha, and Brennan Johnson.
Van de Ven’s incredible solo strike, a 70-yard run and finish, was one of the highlights of the evening, leaving fans in awe and drawing comparisons to Kudus’ trademark driving runs.
Mohammed Kudus gives injury update
Despite the emphatic result, attention quickly turned to Mohammed Kudus, who was sidelined due to discomfort sustained in training earlier in the week. After the game, the Ghanaian winger provided a brief but positive update, suggesting that his recovery is progressing well and that he is hopeful of being fit for the weekend clash against Manchester United, as cited by journalist Jake Sanders on X. His message has now given Spurs supporters reason for optimism ahead of the high-profile fixture.
Kudus’ comeback could boost Tottenham’s attack
Since joining from West Ham in the summer, the Nima-born footballer has established himself as a key figure in Thomas Frank’s attacking system, as noted by TBR Football. His flair, pace, and creativity have been central to Tottenham’s attacking play, with his ability to link up with Palhinha, Odobert, and Xavi Simons proving vital in recent matches.
As featured by Football London, Kudus’ absence was felt against Copenhagen despite the big win, as his directness and off-the-ball intelligence often help stretch opposing defences.
Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson stepped into Kudus’ role against the Danish side, scoring one and later getting sent off following a VAR review. His goal and overall performance showed Tottenham’s depth in attack, but Frank will be eager to have Kudus back as soon as possible, particularly for the showdown with Manchester United, who are desperate to climb the Premier League table.
Ghanaian journalist reacts to Kudus’ injury update
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, renowned Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah expressed confidence that Kudus will recover quickly and continue his fine form for Tottenham.
''Kudus has shown remarkable resilience since his Premier League switch, and I believe his mindset and discipline will help him bounce back stronger. Kudus’ growing reputation in England is inspiring many young Ghanaian footballers who look up to him as a role model, and that is why, for me, we all want him to succeed.''
Kudus headlines Tottenham's best players
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tottenham Hotspur's best players of the 2025/26 Premier League season under Thomas Frank.
The list included Richarlison and former West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as the 2025 Europa League champions recorded some impressive results at the start of the new campaign.
