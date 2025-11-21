Premier League 2025/26: Kudus and Semenyo Shine as Leading Assist Creators
- Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo reached a significant Premier League milestone together in the 2025/26 season
- Both players rank among the league’s leading creators, showcasing their vision and playmaking abilities
- Quilindschy Hartman has been an outstanding player for Burnley as he leads the EPL assists chart
The 2025/26 Premier League season is delivering plenty of excitement, and one key metric showcasing creativity is assists.
After 11 games, these ten players have stood out for their vision and chance creation. Here’s a closer look at the top assist providers so far.
2025/26 Premier League assists table
Quilindschy Hartman – 4 Assists
Hartman has been a revelation for Burnley this season, combining defensive solidity with creative runs forward.
According to the Premier League, he has four assists, highlighting his ability to spot teammates in dangerous positions, while his consistency at right-back has helped his team maintain attacking pressure in every game.
Mohammed Kudus – 4 Assists
Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has been Tottenham’s shining light in the 2025/26 campaign. Kudus' four assists underline his role as a consistent attacking outlet.
Beyond assists, as noted by Transfermarkt, Kudus’ dribbling, intelligent positioning, and work rate have made him Spurs’ most reliable forward option, standing out amid other underperforming summer signings.
Let's see if he can repeat the form against Arsenal on Sunday.
Jack Grealish – 4 Assists
Jack Grealish continues to provide moments of magic for Everton. His four assists showcase his creativity in the final third, linking midfield and attack seamlessly.
Grealish’s dribbling, vision, and flair have kept his team dangerous in transition, proving he remains a key figure despite competition for attacking roles.
Granit Xhaka – 4 Assists
Arsenal’s midfield maestro Granit Xhaka has been in fine form this season. He has tallied four EPL assists so far, reflecting his ability to control the tempo while supplying forwards with precision passes.
Xhaka’s composure and intelligence on the ball make him indispensable for Sunderland, balancing defensive duties with his knack for unlocking tight defenses.
El Hadji Malick Diouf – 3 Assists
Next up on the chart is Diouf, who has impressed with his versatility and creative spark this campaign for West Ham.
Contributing three assists in 11 games, he has linked up effectively with his attacking partners. Diouf’s vision and timing in the final third have enabled him to create chances, while his work rate ensures he contributes defensively as well.
Yankuba Minteh – 3 Assists
Yankuba Minteh has recorded three assists in 11 matches for Brighton. The winger’s pace and directness have troubled defenders consistently.
His willingness to take players on, coupled with accurate deliveries into the box, has made him a valuable offensive outlet and a growing influence in his team’s attack.
Joao Pedro – 3 Assists
Following closely is Joao Pedro, who has shown glimpses of brilliance for his Chelsea side this season. His three assists reflect his intelligence in linking up with forwards and timing his runs into space.
Antoine Semenyo – 3 Assists
Joining the list is Antoine Semenyo, who has been a consistent attacking presence for Bournemouth, notching three assists in 11 games, aside from his six goals.
Semenyo’s creativity and ability to deliver precise final passes have boosted his team’s scoring opportunities throughout the early stages of the season.
Jeremy Doku – 3 Assists
One of Manchester City's proficient wingers, Jeremy Doku, has been a bright spark in his team’s offensive setup. Contributing three assists, he has combined pace, flair, and dribbling skill to unlock defenses.
Doku’s ability to carry the ball at speed and pick out teammates in critical areas has made him a dangerous weapon for his side this season.
Bruno Fernandes – 3 Assists
Then there is Bruno Fernandes, who has continued to shine in the Premier League with three assists from 11 games for Manchester United this season so far.
How Kudus can thrive at Tottenham
YEN.com.gh previously outlined three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.
The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh