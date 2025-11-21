Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo reached a significant Premier League milestone together in the 2025/26 season

Both players rank among the league’s leading creators, showcasing their vision and playmaking abilities

Quilindschy Hartman has been an outstanding player for Burnley as he leads the EPL assists chart

The 2025/26 Premier League season is delivering plenty of excitement, and one key metric showcasing creativity is assists.

After 11 games, these ten players have stood out for their vision and chance creation. Here’s a closer look at the top assist providers so far.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo feature in the Premier League’s top 10 assist providers for the 2025/26 season as of November 21, 2025.. Image credit: Dan Istitene, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

2025/26 Premier League assists table

Quilindschy Hartman – 4 Assists

Hartman has been a revelation for Burnley this season, combining defensive solidity with creative runs forward.

According to the Premier League, he has four assists, highlighting his ability to spot teammates in dangerous positions, while his consistency at right-back has helped his team maintain attacking pressure in every game.

Mohammed Kudus – 4 Assists

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has been Tottenham’s shining light in the 2025/26 campaign. Kudus' four assists underline his role as a consistent attacking outlet.

Beyond assists, as noted by Transfermarkt, Kudus’ dribbling, intelligent positioning, and work rate have made him Spurs’ most reliable forward option, standing out amid other underperforming summer signings.

Let's see if he can repeat the form against Arsenal on Sunday.

Jack Grealish – 4 Assists

Jack Grealish continues to provide moments of magic for Everton. His four assists showcase his creativity in the final third, linking midfield and attack seamlessly.

Grealish’s dribbling, vision, and flair have kept his team dangerous in transition, proving he remains a key figure despite competition for attacking roles.

Granit Xhaka – 4 Assists

Arsenal’s midfield maestro Granit Xhaka has been in fine form this season. He has tallied four EPL assists so far, reflecting his ability to control the tempo while supplying forwards with precision passes.

Xhaka’s composure and intelligence on the ball make him indispensable for Sunderland, balancing defensive duties with his knack for unlocking tight defenses.

El Hadji Malick Diouf – 3 Assists

Next up on the chart is Diouf, who has impressed with his versatility and creative spark this campaign for West Ham.

Contributing three assists in 11 games, he has linked up effectively with his attacking partners. Diouf’s vision and timing in the final third have enabled him to create chances, while his work rate ensures he contributes defensively as well.

Yankuba Minteh – 3 Assists

Yankuba Minteh has recorded three assists in 11 matches for Brighton. The winger’s pace and directness have troubled defenders consistently.

His willingness to take players on, coupled with accurate deliveries into the box, has made him a valuable offensive outlet and a growing influence in his team’s attack.

Joao Pedro – 3 Assists

Following closely is Joao Pedro, who has shown glimpses of brilliance for his Chelsea side this season. His three assists reflect his intelligence in linking up with forwards and timing his runs into space.

Antoine Semenyo – 3 Assists

Joining the list is Antoine Semenyo, who has been a consistent attacking presence for Bournemouth, notching three assists in 11 games, aside from his six goals.

Semenyo’s creativity and ability to deliver precise final passes have boosted his team’s scoring opportunities throughout the early stages of the season.

Antoine Semenyo has six goals and three assists for Bournemouth in the 2025/26 Premier League season. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Doku – 3 Assists

One of Manchester City's proficient wingers, Jeremy Doku, has been a bright spark in his team’s offensive setup. Contributing three assists, he has combined pace, flair, and dribbling skill to unlock defenses.

Doku’s ability to carry the ball at speed and pick out teammates in critical areas has made him a dangerous weapon for his side this season.

Bruno Fernandes – 3 Assists

Then there is Bruno Fernandes, who has continued to shine in the Premier League with three assists from 11 games for Manchester United this season so far.

How Kudus can thrive at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh previously outlined three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.

The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.

Source: YEN.com.gh