Antoine Semenyo’s revelation about his dream move has ignited interest from multiple Premier League clubs

Arsenal are unlikely to pursue Semenyo in January, leaving the winger open to other top-flight suitors

Ghanaian sports administrator Oti Manu praises Semenyo’s talent and ambition, emphasizing his potential

The former Bristol City striker has established himself as one of the EPL's most consistent performers

Arsenal are reportedly unlikely to pursue any major signings in the upcoming January transfer window, with sporting director Andrea Berta instead looking toward a potential “record-breaking summer” once the season concludes.

This means Antoine Semenyo's dream move to the Emirates Stadium will not happen anytime soon.

While the Gunners remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, UEFA’s financial fair play restrictions are reportedly limiting further spending.

As noted by Football London, clubs must adhere to Cost Ratio Limits, which cap the proportion of revenue spent on wages and transfers at 70%. Any significant acquisition this winter would likely require a major player sale to free up the necessary funds.

According to the same source, the club also appears satisfied with its current squad composition. Recent negotiations have seen key players, including William Saliba, Gabriel, and David Raya, secure new contracts, while discussions over extending Bukayo Saka’s deal are ongoing.

In terms of attacking options on the left, Mikel Arteta has rotated Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke in that role throughout the 2025/26 campaign, leaving limited room for new arrivals.

Additionally, GOAL reports indicate that Semenyo’s release clause must be triggered in the first two weeks of January, making an Arsenal move this winter highly unlikely.

Ghanaian sports administrator Manu on Semenyo’s prospects

Despite Arsenal’s limited involvement, highly rated Bournemouth No. 9 Antoine Semenyo remains open to a move to a top club.

Ghanaian sports administrator Oti Manu, speaking to YEN.com.gh, praised Semenyo’s talent and consistency, highlighting his potential to thrive at elite European clubs.

''Antoine Semenyo has the talent and mindset to excel at the highest level. His consistency, work ethic, and ambition make him a player who can thrive in Europe’s top competitions, and I believe the right club will recognise his potential and give him the platform to shine."

Antoine Semenyo's potential next club

In the meantime, Semenyo himself has expressed admiration for Arsenal, but has also made it clear that he is focused on proving himself on the pitch.

With interest mounting from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham, all of whom had previous approaches rejected, Semenyo is attracting significant attention across the Premier League.

Some analysts have even speculated that he may eventually move outside England, with top European sides such as Real Madrid linked with his future.

Semenyo, one of the Premier League's most reliable players, has recently suffered a minor setback, sustaining an ankle injury during international duty, which ruled him out of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday, November 22.

Antoine Semenyo's dream club

