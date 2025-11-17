Dean Huijsen withdrew from Spain duty with renewed muscle discomfort, raising concerns for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga were also sent back early from international duty

Xabi Alonso faces crucial decisions on squad rotation as Madrid prepare for La Liga and Champions League matches

Real Madrid have been hit with another injury concern as defender Dean Huijsen was forced to leave Spain’s national team camp due to renewed muscle discomfort.

The setback raises questions over whether the issue is a fresh problem or a recurrence of the soleus injury he sustained in October.

According to a statement on Real Madrid's official website, Huijsen will return immediately to Madrid for detailed medical assessments. His absence adds to the growing list of Los Blancos players who have returned early from international duty, joining Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga, both of whom were also withdrawn from France’s squad for precautionary reasons.

The defender had already missed Spain’s match against Georgia earlier in the week. Further evaluation by the national team’s medical staff confirmed that he was not fit to continue. Madrid’s medical team at Valdebebas will now conduct thorough tests to determine the severity of the discomfort.

Last month, Huijsen had been sent back with the same calf problem but recovered in time to participate in El Clasico. While Madrid are relieved he was not risked, concerns are rising about a potential relapse of the October soleus injury.

Timeline of Dean Huijsen's discomfort

Huijsen’s current issue dates back to the October camp, where he suffered a soleus muscle tear during training, forcing him to miss World Cup qualifiers. During his absence, Madrid relied on Eder Militao and Raul Asencio to stabilize the defense.

He later returned to full training ahead of the El Clásico on October 26 without complications, only for the latest discomfort to emerge during the November international break.

Meanwhile, the strain on Madrid’s squad is highlighted by the simultaneous early return of Mbappe and Camavinga from France duty, as GOAL noted. Mbappe has been managing recurring inflammation in his right ankle, which resurfaced after France’s win over Ukraine.

Although he completed the match, the decision was made to send him back for further evaluation. Camavinga, meanwhile, had been sidelined all week with left-hamstring discomfort and was deemed unfit for international fixtures, with Khephren Thuram brought in as cover. Both are expected to be available for Madrid’s upcoming La Liga match against Elche on November 23.

For manager Xabi Alonso, the next few days are critical as medical scans will determine the length of Huijsen’s absence and inform squad rotation plans.

Madrid face a demanding schedule in the post-break period, including the Elche game, a Champions League clash with Olympiacos on November 26, and a top-of-the-table La Liga encounter against Girona on November 30.

Alonso may once again rely on Militao and Asencio in defense, while midfield rotations will depend on Camavinga’s recovery. The club enters this stretch needing careful management to protect its key players from further injury setbacks.

