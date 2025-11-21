Antoine Semenyo has been encouraged to seek spiritual grounding if he hopes to reach his full potential with the Black Stars

According to a Ghanaian prophet, the 25-year-old has the talent to eventually surpass Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer

Semenyo has yet to replicate his consistency at AFC Bournemouth forward in national colours since completing his nationality switch in May 2022

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo has been told to seek what Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei describes as “spiritual stabilisation” to unlock his full potential with the Black Stars.

The clergyman believes the Bournemouth attacker has the ability and strength to become a leading figure for Ghana but insists invisible forces continue to affect his national team displays.

Antoine Semenyo Needs Spiritual Stability to Shine for Ghana, Prophet Telvin Says

Prophet Telvin Explains Why Semenyo Needs Spiritual Support

Speaking on Okay FM, Prophet Telvin explained that Semenyo’s struggles in national colours are not due to a lack of effort or talent but rather ongoing challenges he believes exist in the unseen realm.

He stressed that with the right spiritual guidance, the 25-year-old could grow into a central figure for Ghana ahead of major tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup.

"He [Semenyo] needs to be spiritually stabilised. Once he is stabilised the empty goals he has been missing will become a thing of the past. He will be able to score goals for Ghana, he will be able to score hat-tricks."

The leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy went even further, predicting a historic rise for the Cherries attacker.

"He will easily break Asamoah Gyan's all time goal scoring record for the Black Stars. This guy will be goal king for the African Cup of Nations. It's all in his destiny."

The bold declaration surprised the presenter, who sought clarity several times, only for the prophet to confirm that he was indeed speaking about Semenyo.

Watch the video (skip to the 47th minute):

Comparing Semenyo's Black Stars performance to his club form

Prophet Telvin’s comments arrive during a period of growing debate around Semenyo’s output for Ghana.

His numbers for the national team fall short of his club achievements. Per Transfermarkt, he has scored only three times in 32 Black Stars appearances, which averages out to one goal every 11 games.

This current Premier League season tells a different story. Semenyo has delivered six goals and three assists, placing him among the top scorers in the campaign.

Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have found the net more often.

His impressive form has made him crucial to Bournemouth’s attack, contributing around 35 percent of their goals this season.

However, he now faces an injury concern after returning from international duty.

Manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Semenyo’s availability for the clash with West Ham on November twenty two remains uncertain, pending further assessment.

