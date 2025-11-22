Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest has intensified scrutiny on manager Arne Slot’s future

Liverpool have already been told what decision they must make regarding Arne Slot’s future following their disastrous defeat to Nottingham Forest.

On Saturday, the Premier League resumed after the final round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, giving the reigning English champions a chance to ease the pressure of their recent poor form with a home fixture against Forest.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is under pressure following the Reds' home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo: Peter Byrne.

Instead, the Reds’ situation deteriorated further as they fell to a bruising 3-0 defeat against Sean Dyche’s side, intensifying scrutiny over Slot’s position.

Forest managed to take the lead after the half-hour mark through Murillo, who benefitted from chaos in the box following a corner delivery.

The visitors doubled their advantage 46 seconds into the second half when Nicolo Savona wandered free into box and onto the end of a cutback before sending his shot high to the right side of the goalkeeper.

Morgan Gibbs-White found time to score his side's third after pouncing on Alisson's save, as noted by Flashscore.

The result leaves Liverpool languishing in 11th place, nearer to the relegation zone than to league leaders Arsenal, who were their closest title rivals just last season.

Across all competitions, Liverpool have now suffered eight defeats in their last 11 matches, and five in their last six Premier League outings, fueling growing calls from supporters for the Dutchman to be dismissed, per Sports Mole.

Calls grow over Arne Slot’s future

However, despite Liverpool’s current struggles, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Arne Slot has earned enough credit after leading the club to last season’s title to warrant patience from the board.

“They need to be patient. Arne Slot deserves that after last year,” Redknapp said.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who spent 11 years at the club, also suggested that the shock of Diogo Jota’s tragic passing and the challenge of bedding in several summer signings may be contributing to the team’s dip in form.

Even under intense pressure, perhaps more than any other manager in the world right now, Slot accepted responsibility after the defeat, shielding his players by taking full blame for the performance.

"If things go well or things go bad it's always my responsibility," admitted the Liverpool boss.

"We weren't able to create enough. I tried to adjust a few things that didn't really work out. We weren't able to score a goal.

"We are in a very bad spell. It's that simple. We also know in a few days we play Champions League."

"Keep our head up. Work incredibly hard and try to turn things around. It's been difficult to this until now.

"We have quality players. It's my job to get the best out of them. I am not at the moment. That's why I say it's my responsibility."

Van Dijk blasts Liverpool teammates

