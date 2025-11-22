Van Dijk blasted Liverpool’s defence after the team conceded 20 goals in 11 Premier League games

Virgil van Dijk has expressed frustration at Liverpool’s defensive struggles following their 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 22.

The reigning Premier League champions have now let in 20 goals in just 11 league games this season, highlighting a sharp contrast to their title-winning campaign last year.

Van Dijk blasts Liverpool’s defence after they conceded 20 goals in 11 games. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Van Dijk criticized his teammates for conceding from simple situations and called for collective responsibility to address the team’s defensive lapses.

The defeat at Anfield extended Liverpool’s worrying form after the international break. The visitors took the lead in the 33rd minute through a controversial goal from Murillo, with VAR ruling that Dan Ndoye did not interfere with Alisson’s view.

Despite a brief reprieve when Igor Jesus’ strike was disallowed for handball, despite replays suggesting otherwise, Liverpool struggled to impose themselves.

Nottingham Forest extended their advantage just after the break through Nicolo Savona and sealed a commanding victory with a late strike from Morgan Gibbs-White, as noted by Flashscore.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk did not shy away from highlighting his team’s shortcomings. He stressed that set pieces have repeatedly exposed Liverpool, urging all players to reflect on their individual responsibilities.

The captain refused to blame refereeing decisions, instead emphasizing the need for the squad to work harder and maintain focus during difficult moments.

The former Southampton defender also acknowledged the disappointment of fans, many of whom left Anfield early, and reassured supporters that Arne Slot's team will recover through persistence and hard work.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is under pressure following the Reds' home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Image credit: @LFC

Source: Twitter

Liverpool's poor defence against Nottingham Forest

According to the Premier League, Liverpool has conceded nine goals from set-piece situations this season, ranking as the third-worst in the Premier League for dead-ball vulnerabilities.

Overall, they are allowing an average of 1.81 goals per game, a stark increase compared to last season when they conceded just 41 goals across 38 matches.

The recent string of results underscores the severity of the problem. In their last six fixtures across all competitions, Liverpool have conceded three goals in four games, revealing persistent defensive lapses.

As such, Van Dijk’s message could not have been made at a better time. Improvement will require collective effort, accountability, and relentless work on the training ground.

While the Dutch center-back remains determined to overcome these challenges, he insists that recovering from this slump will not be immediate, highlighting the need for patience and perseverance.

Liverpool now faces the task of addressing both individual errors and systemic defensive issues to regain stability at the back, with Van Dijk leading the call for responsibility, resilience, and renewed focus as the Reds seek to turn their season around.

