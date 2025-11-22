Manchester United face an unusual run in the Premier League schedule as club football resumes after the November international break

For the next two months, the Red Devils won’t appear in a single Saturday fixture in the English top flight

Ruben Amorim’s side currently sits 10th, just two points shy of the top four, and will be looking to make the most of their Saturday-free schedule to climb the table

The Premier League roared back to life on Saturday afternoon with Chelsea securing a second consecutive victory.

The Blues triumphed at Turf Moor, where Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez found the net to help their side overcome Burnley. This result keeps Chelsea firmly in the race among England’s elite clubs.

Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth showed resilience on the south coast. Despite being two goals down, they rallied to earn a draw against West Ham United, according to Sky Sports.

The Cherries faced this challenge without Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, sidelined due to an injury picked up during the recent international break.

Brighton also impressed with a comeback win over Brentford, while Fulham edged out Sunderland, and Crystal Palace narrowly defeated Wolves.

However, the biggest shock of the Saturday fixture list came at Anfield, where reigning champions Liverpool suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Man United’s fixture run: No Saturdays for 2 months

Among the six games played on Saturday, Manchester United’s absence was noticeable.

The Red Devils, unbeaten in their last five outings, will not return to Premier League action until Monday, November 24, when they host Everton.

In fact, the club will not feature in a single Saturday fixture for the next two months, a stretch covering 10 league games.

After facing Everton, their schedule includes two Monday night matches, three on Sundays, three midweek clashes, and one Friday night kickoff. Their next Saturday game will be the Manchester derby on January 17.

Reason Man United won’t play on Saturday for 2 months

This unique calendar is largely a result of television scheduling.

BBC Sport reports that United’s fixtures have been shuffled to accommodate broadcast demands.

For example, matches originally set for Saturdays against Crystal Palace and Leeds United were pushed back due to the former’s Thursday European commitments, which require at least 60 hours of rest between games.

In addition, several of United’s home games fall within a congested midweek period.

Before Christmas, they face Aston Villa in a late Sunday kickoff, followed by a Boxing Day Friday match against Newcastle United.

Interestingly, during this stretch without Saturday fixtures, United avoid playing any of the traditional “top six” teams, providing an opportunity to build momentum.

Currently sitting 10th with 18 points (at the time of writing), they trail leaders Arsenal by eight but are just two points away from top four places.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be able to capitalise on this odd fixture list.

