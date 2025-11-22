Alonso confirmed that Alexander-Arnold had regained full fitness and was ready to make his third La Liga start for Real Madrid

Real Madrid had struggled to score in recent matches, but Alonso insisted that the team’s goals would soon return

Antonio Rudiger is nearing a return, providing a timely boost to Madrid’s defense ahead of key fixtures

Xabi Alonso has come out strongly in defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold as the English right-back prepares for only his third La Liga start of the season during Real Madrid’s upcoming trip to Elche.

Alexander-Arnold, 27, has struggled to establish himself since moving from Liverpool, with injuries restricting him to brief appearances and only two league starts so far.

According to Flashscore, the defender saw just nine minutes against Liverpool in Madrid’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at Anfield, where he endured boos from the home crowd, and played only seven minutes in the goalless draw at Rayo Vallecano.

These limited outings drew criticism from the Spanish media and added pressure on a player adapting to a new club and tactical system. His sporadic involvement also contributed to England manager Thomas Tuchel leaving him out of the most recent national squad.

Alonso backs backs Alexander-Arnold

Alonso, however, has reassured fans that Alexander-Arnold is now fully fit and mentally refreshed after two weeks of focused work at Valdebebas during the international break.

Speaking to the media, as featured by Football Espana, Alonso highlighted that the right-back’s improved form adds depth to Madrid’s options in that position, alongside players like Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, who recently featured at right-back for Brazil, and Raul Asencio.

While Alexander-Arnold’s absence has affected team balance, Real Madrid’s bigger challenge recently has been scoring goals. Los Blancos failed to find the net against both Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano, with Kylian Mbappe not registering a single shot on target in either match.

Alonso stressed that the scoring responsibility is collective, pointing to contributions from wingers, midfielders, and set pieces, and expressed confidence that goals will return.

Mbappe, meanwhile, faced scrutiny during the international break after traveling to Dubai following his exclusion from France’s squad due to a persistent right-ankle inflammation.

French coach Didier Deschamps clarified that the injury posed no major risk, while FFF president Philippe Diallo emphasized that Mbappe is going through a delicate phase but remains a vital asset for both club and country.

Defensively, Alonso also provided encouraging updates. Eder Militao will miss the Elche match due to a minor injury sustained on international duty, but Antonio Rudiger is close to returning, potentially in time for Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League fixture against Olympiakos.

Alonso described Rudiger’s presence as crucial, both for his quality and leadership on the field.

With Barcelona temporarily topping the table after their 4-0 win over Athletic Club on Saturday, Real Madrid, winners of 10 out of 12 league games, face a must-win encounter against 11th-placed Elche to reclaim first place.

Alonso remains focused on the team’s collective performance, underscoring the high standards expected at the club and the importance of staying resilient throughout the season.

