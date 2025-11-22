Alexander Isak became the first Liverpool player since 1906 to set an unwanted record after joining the Reds from Newcastle United

The Premier League champions suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, marking their sixth loss in seven matches

Isak struggled individually, registering only 14 touches and taking 64 minutes to attempt a shot

Alexander Isak matched an unwanted 119-year-old record during Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The striker started as Liverpool slipped to their sixth loss in seven matches, a run that has dragged them down to 11th place after 12 Premier League games.

Goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed Forest’s second straight win at Anfield, following last season’s 1-0 victory.

Despite dominating with 75 per cent possession and producing 20 shots, Liverpool once again failed to convert their chances and looked vulnerable defensively throughout.

Several Liverpool players delivered underwhelming performances, notably centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who was taken off at half-time.

Meanwhile, £125 million British record signing Alexander Isak struggled to make an impact before being substituted with just over 20 minutes remaining.

The Sweden international has managed only one goal and one assist in nine appearances since his summer move from Newcastle, with his lone strike coming in the Carabao Cup third round against Southampton in September.

Overall, Isak has fallen short of expectations and has yet to make a significant mark at Liverpool.

Isak hits worrying landmark

However, the forward did manage to equal a dubious record against Forest.

The Sweden international became the first Liverpool player since Percy Saul in 1906 to lose each of his first four top-flight league starts, according to Opta’s Michael Reid.

Isak’s statistics from the game were equally underwhelming: he managed just 14 touches, the fewest of any Liverpool starter, while no other outfield player recorded fewer than 40 touches during his 67-minute appearance.

It also took him 64 minutes to attempt a shot, which ended up as a mishit effort.

After the match, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk seemed to criticise his teammates, though he did not single out any individual player.

“It's a problem,” Van Dijk said.

“Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going.”

Isak’s Liverpool return to action at home against PSV in the Champions League on November 26 before they travel to West Ham on November 30.

Calls grow over Arne Slot’s future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest has intensified scrutiny on manager Arne Slot’s future.

The loss leaves the defending Premier League champions sitting 11th and in their worst run of form in years.

Despite mounting pressure, some pundits believe Slot’s title-winning season means the club should remain patient.

