Mohammed Kudus is set to be in action for the first time since November 4 after missing Tottenham's last two matches

Arsenal have are undefeated in their last 14 games across all competitions, making Sunday's game a tough one for Tottenham

The Gunners lead the Premier League standings after 11 games and look set to continue their excellent run of form

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome a major boost this weekend as Mohammed Kudus prepares to make his long-awaited return in the highly anticipated North London derby.

The Ghanaian forward has been sidelined for several fixtures across domestic and international commitments, forcing Spurs to cope without one of their most dynamic attacking outlets.

Mohammed Kudus returns to action for Tottenham for the North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

His absence was felt in both their Champions League setback and their Premier League stumble, as well as during Ghana’s Kirin Cup campaign, where he missed valuable minutes, as noted by the Ghana Football Association.

Now fully fit, Kudus is set to slot back into Thomas Frank’s starting lineup for Sunday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium. The 25-year-old’s versatility, pace and incisive dribbling offer Spurs an immediate upgrade on the right flank, an area that lacked spark in his absence.

Mohammed Kudus expects to start for Tottenham against Arsenal during their Premier League match on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

His return arrives at a time when Tottenham need greater creativity and cutting edge, particularly against opponents in strong form. Kudus’ ability to glide past defenders, link up with midfield runners, and unsettle compact defensive structures adds a new dimension Frank has been eager to restore.

The derby, always high in intensity, gains even more significance considering Tottenham’s recent inconsistencies. Kudus’ reintroduction gives Spurs renewed belief, especially as they attempt to rediscover rhythm in the attacking third.

Now, fans will be keen to see whether he can influence the game early and help tilt the momentum in their favour.

Arsenal undefeated in 14 games

Arsenal enter the contest in commanding shape, building impressive momentum over the course of the league campaign. Their 14-game unbeaten run has elevated confidence within Mikel Arteta’s squad, and their current position at the top of the table underlines their consistency, as featured by Flashscore.

With an organised defensive setup and an increasingly fluid attack, the Gunners have been difficult to break down across competitions.

Meanwhile, playing at home further strengthens Arsenal’s hand, as the Emirates has been a fortress in recent months. Their midfield control and ability to suffocate teams with sustained pressure will test Tottenham’s resilience throughout the match.

Spurs, sitting in mid-table, face the challenge of overcoming not just a fierce rival but also their own fluctuating performances in recent weeks.

Yet, derbies defy logic, and Kudus’ return injects unpredictability into the narrative. Tottenham will rely on his energy and decision-making to exploit transitional moments and create the kind of openings that can unsettle Arsenal’s rhythm.

While the Gunners may enter as favourites, Mohammed Kudus’ comeback ensures Tottenham carry a renewed threat into a fixture that rarely disappoints.

Thomas Frank gives an update on Kudus’ fitness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brentford boss Thomas Frank offered fresh insights into Mohammed Kudus’ readiness for the highly anticipated North London derby against Arsenal.

The Danish manager addressed the Ghanaian star’s condition and hinted that the dynamic playmaker is in strong contention to feature in the showdown.

Source: YEN.com.gh