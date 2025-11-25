Chelsea secured a commanding 3-0 win over Barcelona in their Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge

The home fans targeted Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal with a chant, highlighting his quiet night on the pitch

Chelsea forward Estêvão stole the spotlight, delivering a standout performance that overshadowed Yamal and impressed supporters

A major talking point from Tuesday night’s Champions League clash between Chelsea and Barcelona was a crude chant aimed at Lamine Yamal that echoed around Stamford Bridge.

The teenage star was making his first appearance against Premier League opposition on Matchday 5 of the league phase.

All eyes were on the 18-year-old as he lined up against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side in a cagey encounter.

Lamine Yamal played his first match against a Premier League club on Tuesday night. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Yamal, considered one of the brightest young talents in world football, entered the match having scored three goals in his previous four games, signaling strong form for the Catalan side.

Before kick-off, his compatriot Marc Cucurella playfully hinted that Yamal might face a challenging night on the pitch.

“It’s difficult to play against them [type of players] because they have special talent and a lot of quality,” said Cucurella. “It’s not Lamine vs Cucurella. It’s a big game. We need to have a big game.”

He added: “I tell [Estevao Willian] to put shin pads on in training because I start to train [for the game vs Barcelona].”

Not long into the game, Yamal was overshadowed by Chelsea forward Estevao, who scored as the Blues ran out 3-0 winners.

Estevao’s standout performance even prompted Stamford Bridge fans to aim ruthless chant at Yamal before he was substituted for Dani Olmo in the 80th minute.

Meanwhile, Cucurella effectively kept his international teammate under control for much of the match, sparking plenty of reactions on social media.

One said:

"The world needs to start giving Cucurella the praise he deserves. Yamal no problem," while another commented: "Never seen anything like this. Estevao makes Lamine Yamal look so ordinary. What a talent."

A third wrote:

"I’ve just witnessed one of the best performances by a teenager at Stamford Bridge. And it wasn’t Lamine Yamal. Won’t be forgetting it quickly."

A fourth said:

"Lamine Yamal looked like Antony in the Premier League tonight. Just shows the difference in level between," and a fifth added: "Yamal nowhere to be seen."

Marc Cucurella runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Lamine Yamal. Photo by Mike Hewitt

In his pre-match interview, Cucurella was asked to compare Yamal and Estevao.

“I think both of them are very special players, they have a lot of talent, they always go to the ball, they always try to do the one-by-ones," he said.

"They are players who can decide games. And then I think maybe the only difference is that Lamine is playing in Europe for maybe two or three seasons and Estevao is arriving this season."

"But he's doing really well," added Cucurella. "I think he's continuing in his way and his level and improving in all aspects."

