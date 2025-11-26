Ghanaian music star King Promise was in the stands at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea cruised to a commanding 3–0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

Goals from Estevão, Liam Delap, and an own goal by Jules Koundé handed the Catalans one of their heaviest European defeats in recent years

The Terminator hitmaker has long admired the Blues, a love that began during the era of former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien

King Promise, the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, took in a memorable Champions League night as Chelsea swept aside Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on November 25, 2025.

The Ghanaian music star has often said the club represents more than a hobby, and this outing gave him another reason to feel connected to the London side.

King Promise watches Chelsea vs Barcelona's Champions League match at Stamford Bridge. Photo credit: Pedro Salado/Getty Images and @IamKingPromise/X.

King Promise watches Chelsea thump Barcelona

Seated right behind the Chelsea bench, he experienced the game from one of the best vantage points in the stadium.

The Blues controlled every phase from the first whistle, pressing with intent and attacking with confidence as the visitors struggled to match their tempo.

Barcelona’s problems deepened when Ronald Araujo received an early dismissal, turning an already tough evening into a mountain they could not climb.

Before Araujo's red card, Chelsea broke through in the 27th minute when Jules Kounde diverted a Pedro Neto attempt into his own net, according to UEFA.

Estevao celebrates after scoring against Barcelona in Chelsea's 3-0 win against the Catalans. Photo by Pedro Salado.

The goal set the tone for the rest of the match, lifting the home supporters and tightening the grip of Enzo Maresca’s team on proceedings.

After the interval, Chelsea intensified their pressure and were rewarded with a moment of brilliance.

Estevão collected the ball, glided into space and finished with confidence in the 55th minute with a strike that outshone anything Lamine Yamal produced on the opposite flank, the Premier League reports.

Marc Cucurella’s tireless work limited Yamal throughout, allowing the young Brazilian to command the spotlight.

Estevão’s goal also placed him in rare company. He became the third teenager ever to score in each of his first three Champions League starts, joining Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Liam Delap later stepped off the bench and added the final touch, finishing from close range to hand Chelsea a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

The performance ranked among the club’s strongest since lifting the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025.

Fans celebrate King Promise’s presence at Stamford Bridge

As the final whistle sounded, King Promise shared photos from the night on X with the caption "UP THE CHELS" alongside blue heart emojis.

Below is King Promise's post:

Ghanaian supporters quickly reacted, proud to see one of their own enjoying the occasion in person.

@SisneroG85066 wrote:

"True Chelsea fan. That be why you Dey do correct music. Now I understand."

@__Sharyf added:

"5 star!"

@dreamerboozinn commented:

"Chelsea has a bad habit of 5 stars. We can’t stop winning."

@VllLekma asked:

"How was the feeling?"

King Promise trains with ex-Chelsea star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise once traded his microphone for running shoes, leading to a funny and humbling moment.

The award-winning singer joined his friend and former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech for a fitness challenge.

