Estevao Willian joined elite company on Tuesday night after finding the net in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona

The 18-year-old’s strike places him alongside Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland as one of the few youngsters to hit such a milestone in the competition

His goal, and overall display, powered the Blues to a commanding 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, extending their strong run over the Catalan side

Chelsea delivered a commanding performance at Stamford Bridge as Estevão Willian lit up the night in a commanding victory over Barcelona on Tuesday, November 25.

The teenager was at the heart of everything, guiding the Blues to an emphatic win that lifted the team up the Champions League league ladder and sent a clear message about his growing influence.

Estevao shines as Chelsea beat Barcelona

Chelsea set the tempo from the start, moving the ball with confidence and pressing Barcelona deep into their own half.

Enzo Fernández even thought he had opened the scoring, only for the VAR to rule it out.

The setback did nothing to slow the hosts, who kept pushing until Jules Koundé redirected the ball into his own net, giving Chelsea a deserved lead and unleashing the home crowd.

Below is Kounde's unfortunate own goal:

Barcelona’s night grew worse when Ronald Araujo received two bookings within 12 minutes, leaving his side a man down and facing an uphill battle.

With the visitors stretched, Chelsea returned from the break with renewed purpose.

Moments later, Estevão produced the highlight of the evening. He picked up the ball, drifted into space and released a stunning strike in the 55th minute, a goal that felt inevitable given his lively display.

Substitute Liam Delap then reacted quickest in the box to bury Chelsea’s third, sealing a result that never looked in doubt.

The win pushed Chelsea to fifth place with 10 points from five matches, while Barcelona’s struggles in London continued.

The Catalan side have not celebrated a victory at Stamford Bridge since 2006, with six defeats in nine visits.

Estevao equals UCL record, fans react

The teenager’s rise has captured attention across Europe, and his latest milestone adds to the growing buzz.

Estevão was among the goal scorers in the 3-0 win, and his strike etched his name in the annals of Champions League history.

His latest effort follows goals against Ajax and Qarabag in their last two outings.

According to statistics from Opta, he is now the third player after Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to score in each of his first three Champions League starts, an achievement that only strengthens belief that he is destined for a special career.

Sharing his thoughts on the goal, the forward told Amazon Prime, as cited by talkSPORT:

"It all happened very quickly for me, it sort of happened before I knew it.

"I just found some space, wiggled my way through and then scored that goal. It was such a special moment for me in my career. I hope to score many more.

"It was definitely the best moment of my career so far. I want to score many more for many years. I'm so grateful that my family were here watching me."

Meanwhile, fans online could not contain their excitement online. YEN.com.gh has sampled a few reactions:

@DepthOfTruth posted:

"Estevão is literally Neymar 2.0 with WiFi — the Premier League is NOT ready."

@PauluzRFRM added:

"He’s better than Yamal right now."

