Barcelona fans are calling for three players to be shown the exit after their humiliating display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night

Supporters were left furious over the trio’s lacklustre performances, which they believe contributed heavily to the defeat

Many are urging the club to take decisive action to prevent a repeat of such an embarrassing showing

Chelsea delivered a dominant performance at Stamford Bridge, sweeping aside five-time European champions Barcelona with a convincing 3-0 win.

The latest chapter in a rivalry filled with memorable Champions League encounters did not disappoint, as the hosts saw two early goals ruled out, first for a Wesley Fofana handball and then for an Enzo Fernández offside.

Chelsea, without Cole Palmer, eventually broke through when Marc Cucurella’s driven cross was turned into his own net by Jules Koundé, before further disallowed efforts were followed by clinical finishes from Estevão and Liam Delap to seal the victory.

Barcelona’s night unravelled further when Ronald Araújo was sent off after two careless first-half yellow cards, leaving a lacklustre visiting side with few positives and several players delivering particularly poor performances.

Three Barcelona stars struggle vs Chelsea

1. Ronald Araujo

The match effectively slipped away from Barcelona when Ronald Araújo clattered into Marc Cucurella and received a red card in yet another high-stakes Champions League fixture, per Tribuna.

This prompted Barca fans to relive painful memories of the Paris Saint-Germain collapse two years ago.

One fan voiced disbelief at seeing the same scenario unfold again, writing:

“Genuinely can’t believe it’s happened again. So, so stupid. Both yellows. One for complaining,” while another added: “Araujo letting his team down in the Champions League, a never-ending story!”

Frustration boiled over for some, with one furious supporter even calling for drastic action:

“Araújo needs the Ter Stegen treatment and get booted out of the club.”

2. Ferran Torres

Things might have unfolded very differently had Ferran Torres converted a golden early chance, but the Spaniard dragged his effort wide of Robert Sánchez’s post despite being clean through on goal, per Barca Universal.

From that moment on, none of Barcelona’s forwards made any meaningful impact, yet Torres in particular struggled to influence the game after his wasted opportunity.

Frustrated supporters vented their displeasure, with one fan declaring:

“Club loves employing mediocrity. Expecting to get a win while going into a mouth-watering Champions League fixture with Ferran Torres as your left-winger.”

It was a sentiment that captured the mood perfectly: Barcelona’s attacking quality was nowhere near the required level, and Torres stood out as one of the main offenders.

3. Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde endured a night to forget, giving Chelsea the lead before half-time with a clumsy own goal after struggling to match the hosts’ relentless attacking tempo.

Fanss wasted no time expressing their frustration, with one fan directing blame at Hansi Flick for persisting with Kounde and another underperforming teammate:

“At some point you have to blame Flick for playing Kounde and Araujo… there were so many other options to start.”

Another harsh critique branded the Frenchman “useless,” with the fan adding:

“Kounde can’t get you out of a press, Ferran scams us with useless goals. He is utterly useless like his goals.”

