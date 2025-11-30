Mohammed Kudus has evolved into a versatile attacker, mastering multiple positions and redefining his game at each stage

Despite injury setbacks early in his Ajax career, he bounced back to deliver a breakthrough 2022–23 season with 18 goals and six assists

His international performances and Premier League adaptability show that Kudus is a complete, world-class midfielder in the making

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mohammed Kudus has evolved from a promising Ghanaian youngster into a versatile attacking midfielder capable of influencing games at the highest level.

Born in Nima in 2000, Kudus’ early football education at the Right to Dream Academy equipped him with technical skill, vision, and a keen eye for goal.

A detailed look at Mohammed Kudus' career, including his successes and struggles. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Initially an attacking midfielder, he has also operated effectively on the right wing, demonstrating tactical adaptability.

Mohammed Kudus' career development

According to Wikipedia, Kudus began his professional career at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark in 2018, appearing in 51 league matches and scoring 14 goals. His performances highlighted his ability to create chances, link play, and finish decisively.

This versatility caught the eye of Ajax, who signed him in 2020. At Ajax, Kudus faced early adaptation challenges and injuries, including a significant meniscus issue.

Yet, these setbacks did not prevent him from showcasing his class in the Eredivisie and European competitions.

The 2022–23 season marked a turning point. Kudus scored 18 goals and contributed six assists, demonstrating maturity, composure, and tactical intelligence.

His performances included decisive contributions in both domestic league and cup matches, cementing his reputation as a clutch performer capable of influencing high-stakes games.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Kudus joins West Ham in the Premier League

According to the BBC, Kudus’ subsequent move to the Premier League with West Ham United in 2023 allowed him to test his abilities in a more physically demanding environment.

Over 65 appearances, he scored 13 goals, adapting to the league’s pace while maintaining his technical edge.

In the summer of 2025, he joined Tottenham Hotspur, bringing experience, versatility, and creativity to a team seeking attacking dynamism.

To date, Kudus has scored twice and provided four assists for Tottenham in the 2025/26 Premier League, highlighted by a stunning strike against Fulham on Saturday.

On the international stage, Mohammed Kudus has represented Ghana at all youth levels before making his senior debut in 2019. He played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring 13 goals in 46 appearances.

His performances underline his capacity to thrive against world-class opponents, translating individual brilliance into team impact.

Kudus’ evolution from a raw talent to a sophisticated, multi-functional attacker illustrates both his technical ability and mental resilience. Despite injuries and adaptation challenges, he continues to refine his game, proving himself as one of Africa’s most promising midfield talents.

Kudus top 5 career goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mohammed Kudus’ top five most spectacular goals, showcasing his flair, precision, and big-game mentality.

These strikes, from Denmark to the Premier League, underline why he’s one of Africa’s most exciting attacking talents.

Source: YEN.com.gh