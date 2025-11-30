Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Top 5 Mohammed Kudus Goals Including His Screamer Against Fulham
Football

Top 5 Mohammed Kudus Goals Including His Screamer Against Fulham

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Mohammed Kudus’ top goals revealed a career defined by clutch brilliance, from Denmark to the Champions League, and the EPL
  • Behind every wonder strike lies a moment that elevated Kudus’ rising global status, including goals that ended historic runs
  Tottenham were defeated at home for the second time this season as Fulham proved too powerful

Mohammed Kudus has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most electrifying attacking talents, producing goals that blend power, technique, and pure instinct.

From Denmark to the Premier League and Europe’s grandest stages, the Ghanaian star has delivered unforgettable strikes that showcase his rising global status.

Ranking the top 5 Mohammed Kudus goals. Image credit: Richard Sellers
Source: Getty Images

Top 5 Mohammed Kudus goals

1. Screamer vs Fulham (29 November 2025)

On 29 November 2025, in a tough home game where Tottenham Hotspur trailed 2-1, Kudus produced a moment of magic, as Sports Mole noted.

From a loose ball after a corner, Lucas Bergvall lifted a perfect pass to Kudus, who chested it down on the edge of the box before unleashing a venomous volley into the top corner in the 59th minute, the kind of strike that defines a player with belief and technique under pressure.

Though Spurs eventually lost 2–1, that goal was a highlight: a powerful, curling finish that brought hope to a frustrated home crowd.

2. Kudus winner at Elland Road vs Leeds United

Just a few weeks earlier, Kudus had broken his duck for Spurs. In a rain-soaked encounter at Elland Road, he scored in the 57th minute to restore Tottenham’s lead, arrowing a low left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner and beating the keeper inside the wet turf.

According to the Premier League, that goal helped end Leeds’ 23-game unbeaten home run in the EPL. Alongside delivering an assist earlier in the game, this strike announced Kudus as an important attacking piece for his new club.

3. Kudus' Champions League Thunderbolt vs. Liverpool

Before joining Tottenham, during his time at Ajax, Kudus scored a memorable goal at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghanaian arrowed a powerful finish past the goalkeeper, a strike that stunned fans and underlined his proven ability to deliver on Europe’s biggest nights.

That goal, though part of a defeat, remains one of his most iconic, showcasing composure, confidence, and technique when up against elite opposition.

4. Mohammed Kudus' goal vs PSV Eindhoven

While at Ajax, Kudus found the net against PSV Eindhoven — one of the Netherlands’ biggest clubs.

Mohammed Kudus at Aajx. Image credit: Marc Daniel
Source: Twitter

That goal emphasised his knack for rising to big occasions, scoring against a heavyweight defending a domestic title, and it helped cement his reputation as a clutch performer in the Eredivisie.

5. Strike Against Copenhagen with FC Nordsjælland

Going back to his beginnings in Denmark, Kudus scored a standout goal against FC Copenhagen, the dominant force in Danish football.

That early strike against a top club signalled the arrival of a young talent unafraid to make a mark against established giants, a pattern that would follow him throughout his career.

Mohammed Kudus's lack of goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian sports writer based in the UK, Rahman Osman, criticised Mohammed Kudus for his lack of goals.

The journalist’s comments have sparked debate among fans about Kudus’ real impact at Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

